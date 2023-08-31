Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash
IndyCar News

Lundqvist lands dream 2024 IndyCar seat at Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist has signed a multi-year deal with 15-time champion team Chip Ganassi Racing and will join the squad in 2024.

Charles Bradley
By:
Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Despite only having three IndyCar Series starts under his belt, with a best finish of 12th, the 24-year-old Swede will effectively replace fellow countryman Marcus Ericsson in Ganassi’s elite driver line-up, who signed for Andretti Autosport last week.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” said Lundqvist. “Stepping up to race full-time in the IndyCar Series, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career.

“It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike [Hull, CGR’s managing director] and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

Lundqvist won the 2022 Indy Lights (now NXT) championship but was unable to find a drive for the 2023 season. He has sat out much of the year, contesting only one race weekend in the Scandinavian Porsche Cup at Skelleftea in his homeland, before being called up three times to sub for the sidelined Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing.

He immediately excelled, qualifying 11th on his debut in Nashville before crashing out near the end of the race after an impressive run. He then finished 12th on the Indianapolis Road Course and 18th at St Louis last weekend on his oval debut in the series.

Lundqvist also set the fastest lap at both Nashville and St Louis, demonstrating his speed and versatility.

Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 Indy NXT champion, is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Hull. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in IndyCar today.

“Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist dominated throughout the 2022 Indy Lights/NXT season, clinching the championship by a margin of 92 points after scoring five wins, nine podiums and seven pole positions. He made his series debut in 2021, where he finished third in the points standings with three wins, 11 podiums and three poles.

“I have dipped my toes into IndyCar racing in recent weeks, which will give me a little bit of a head start going into 2024,” added Lundqvist. “Coming up through Indy NXT has provided me with some important experience that will help me get up to speed.

“Having said that, this is an entirely new challenge as I prepare to join an established top team at the highest level of the sport. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, but having a team like Chip Ganassi Racing put their trust in me is the greatest motivator I could ever have.

“I intend to do everything in my power to grab this opportunity and I look forward to all the moments ahead, next year and beyond.”

Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Linus Lundqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Lundqvist will be embedded with the CGR team – which is now guaranteed to claim its 15th title – for the final two races of the season as he prepares to join full-time next season, alongside current series dominator Alex Palou and its six-time champion Scott Dixon.

Should Ganassi run a fourth car, as it did this season, it is expected to be driven full-time by Marcus Armstrong, who shared it with Takuma Sato this year. Armstrong continues to lead the 2023 rookie standings, despite missing all the oval races.

Read Also:
shares
comments

McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

More
Linus Lundqvist
Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

Kirkwood now free agent as he seeks full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Kirkwood now free agent as he seeks full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

IndyCar

Kirkwood now free agent as he seeks full-time 2022 IndyCar ride Kirkwood now free agent as he seeks full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56

Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56

MGP MotoGP

Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56 Ex-MotoGP and BSB champion team owner Paul Bird dies aged 56

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F3 FIA F3
Monza

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe