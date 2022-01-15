Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IndyCar News

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”

By:

Robert Wickens, who will race in this year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, says that a return to IndyCar doesn’t seem feasible but he’s “interested in exploring other options.”

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”

The 32-year-old Canadian, who suffered a severe spinal injury in a crash during the 13th race of a startlingly strong rookie IndyCar campaign in 2018, announced his return to racing as he joins the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai team.

In a media conference that followed the announcement, Wickens admitted that his amazing rehabilitation from a litany of injuries – thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, fractured elbow, a concussion, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion – has now leveled off.

“I would say honestly what you see is what you get,” he said.

“I’m at the point in my life now where my recovery has more or less plateaued in terms of neuro recovery.

"I’m not regaining any more muscle function so I think unfortunately it looks like I’ll be in a [wheel]chair for the remainder of my life, as long as modern medicines and science stays where it is.

“But it’s a great life, I was able to regain a lot of function.

"I can stand with support and I can take a couple of steps with support, but in terms of leaving the chair permanently, I don’t think that’s in my pipeline right now.”

Robert Wickens with Karli Wickens, Bryan Herta Autosport, Hyundai Veloster N TCR

Robert Wickens with Karli Wickens, Bryan Herta Autosport, Hyundai Veloster N TCR

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

He described his aim this year in the IMPC as wanting to “tick the boxes that I’ve set for myself internally – win some races, get on the podium and show the world what can be done. From there, opportunities are endless. I’m so grateful for what I have now and let’s see where that takes me.” 

Asked if he thought fitting hand controls, such as those he’ll use in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR he’ll share with Mark Wilkins, could be fitted to an IndyCar, Wickens admitted, “I think it’s tough to say.

“IndyCar is in an evolving state, there’s new regulations coming in [for 2023] and I was hoping they were going to go to more of a brake-by-wire system, especially with their hybrid elements that they’re including, and to the best of my knowledge they haven’t done so, so we’re stuck in the same circle we were in originally," he added.

"I think anything is possible with the right time, money and resources, right?

“It’s a big ask – a colossal ask, in fact! – but I’m honestly at the point in my life where if I never return to IndyCar, I’m very satisfied with that.

"I’m really looking forward to the opportunity I have here from Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai to get back behind the wheel and feed that hunger that I’ve had for so many years watching on the sidelines.

"If things in the future arise, we’ll address them as they come, but for the time being I honestly don’t see IndyCar as a feasible option on my return.

“Knowing what I know now, the physicality of the IndyCar, to adapt it to me and my hand controls will require a lot of customisations that I’m not sure the series would really sign off on.

"The braking system would have to change, the power steering I would probably need, whereas we don’t have power steering in an IndyCar.

"So it would take a one-off IndyCar, which I don’t know if other teams would agree to.”

shares
comments
Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
Previous article

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign
WEC

Cameron targets wins for Penske LMP2 entry in 2022 WEC campaign

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
IndyCar IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.