Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Kanaan to return to Indy 500 with fifth Chip Ganassi entry

By:

2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan will race a fifth Chip Ganassi Racing entry in this year’s edition of the event.

Kanaan to return to Indy 500 with fifth Chip Ganassi entry

With Ganassi again running four cars full-time in 2022, but with NASCAR legend but IndyCar sophomore Jimmie Johnson electing to run the full season including ovals, Kanaan has seen his open-wheel schedule reduced to just the 500.

“I'm really happy to be back,” said the 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion.

“Obviously with my partner in crime Jimmie doing a full season, a lot of people were asking questions, but it was never a doubt that we were finally going to race together.

“Some people didn't realise that we shared a car last year, but I never really raced with Jimmie. This year we have the opportunity. We were teammates but really not because when I was in the car he wasn't and vice versa. [I'm] pretty excited about that.

“I think it's great for the 500. I think it's great for Jimmie. When he threw his rookie hat at the end of the year away, I said, ‘Not too soon, my friend: you're still going to be a rookie when you get to the 500!’ which is pretty cool.

“I think in the team, he has plenty of support, between myself, [Scott] Dixon and Dario [Franchitti]. I think he'll be OK.”

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Kanaan said that for now his IndyCar participation is “just the 500. Jimmie is taking over, obviously, to do the rest of the ovals.

“[But] I have a pretty busy schedule. I'm doing 10 stock car races in Brazil, six SRX races with Tony Stewart during the summer, and three Porsche Cup races, endurance races.

"It's more races than I've done in the past 21 years. We obviously have 17 on the schedule in IndyCar, so never had much time to do anything else. So I'll be quite busy.”

Kanaan also revealed that he won’t regard this year’s 106th running of the Indy 500 as his finale in the sport.

“Do I have any things lined up for next year? No. Do I still want to do it? 100 percent. Do I think I can do it? 100 percent – look at what happened to Helio [Castroneves].

"My question would be what if we go and win No. 2; are we coming back or not? I'm actually not announcing anything because I don't know.

“I can tell you my intentions are [this year’s 500] will not be the last one. Next year will be my 25th year in IndyCar, and I think it would be pretty cool if I could do that.”

shares
comments

Related video

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
Previous article

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”
IndyCar

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Tony Kanaan More
Tony Kanaan
Dixon admits he still gets nervous before Indy 500 qualifying Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon admits he still gets nervous before Indy 500 qualifying

Kanaan: No excuses not to win IndyCar races at Ganassi
IndyCar

Kanaan: No excuses not to win IndyCar races at Ganassi

Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over Plus
IndyCar

Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special
IndyCar

What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Kanaan to return to Indy 500 with fifth Chip Ganassi entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan to return to Indy 500 with fifth Chip Ganassi entry

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Wickens admits IndyCar return “doesn’t seem feasible”

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Wickens to make racing comeback in Hyundai TCR car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.