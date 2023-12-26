Subscribe
IndyCar
News

IndyCar 2023 season review: AJ Foyt Racing

The combination of Joey Barnes and Nick Degroot provide their respective thoughts in a team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 season in the IndyCar Series. This time, the duo look at AJ Foyt Racing.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Co-author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

#14 – Santino Ferrucci, 19th in championship standings (219 points) – 17 races

  • 0 wins, 1 podium, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 0 poles, 1 Fast Six Appearance
  • Best Finish: 3rd (Indianapolis 500)
  • Best Start: 4th (Indianapolis 500)

#55 – Benjamin Pedersen, 27th in championship standings (129 points) – 17 races

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearance
  • Best Finish: 15th (Texas)
  • Best Start: 10th (Road America)

Joey Barnes: There were little expectations for a squad going into the year with a rookie in Pedersen, and Ferrucci who had only run eight races – for three separate teams – in 2021-22. It was known the season would be an uphill battle, which put a necessary emphasis on the Indianapolis 500, where Ferrucci shined and, if not for a late caution that negated his outside pass to challenge for the lead on a late restart, might have won the whole thing. Still, he finished a career-best third in what was without question the best performance by him and the organisation all season.

Qualifying put Foyt behind to start the weekend, yet Ferrucci was able to improve on his starting position in 11 of 17 races. Meanwhile, Pedersen advanced from his qualifying position on six occasions. Even still, Pedersen finished 20th or worse in 15 of 17 races and ended the season last in the standings among full-timers, and also behind four drivers that ran a partial schedule.

The silver lining was shown with the Indy 500 performance, which demonstrated that the AJ Foyt Racing squad can have success when allocating all the focus and resources to a specific effort; they just need more depth to be able to work from, and that could be the case next year in the partnership with Team Penske.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Nick Degroot: With the outlier being Ferrucci's remarkable drive at the Indianapolis 500, the 2023 season was a dismal one for the A.J. Foyt-owned team.

Foyt has had flashes of brilliance in the past with the Indianapolis 500 being the most recent example, but they remain behind in overall performance. There wasn't much improvement over the previous year, but a new alliance with Team Penske could help them to finally bridge the gap to the competition. 

Not having a veteran driver behind the wheel to guide the team's efforts isn't ideal while in a rebuilding phase, but Ferrucci has shown promise. Then there's Pedersen, who struggled mightily in his rookie season. He was the lowest-ranked full-time driver in the standings, lagging behind multiple part-time drivers and nearly 100 points behind his teammate. 

shares
comments
Previous article Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy Indy 500 winner Newgarden "emotional" as he joins Borg-Warner trophy

Santino Ferrucci
More
Santino Ferrucci
New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

IndyCar
Detroit

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season

Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season

IndyCar

Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season Ferrucci and Foyt hoping for consistency in 2023 IndyCar season

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

How to be an ace engineer: Leading IndyCar race engineer Michael Cannon

How to be an ace engineer: Leading IndyCar race engineer Michael Cannon

IndyCar
Indy 500

How to be an ace engineer: Leading IndyCar race engineer Michael Cannon How to be an ace engineer: Leading IndyCar race engineer Michael Cannon

Latest news

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Ducati’s “new history” in MotoGP began in 2015 – Tardozzi

Ducati’s “new history” in MotoGP began in 2015 – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s “new history” in MotoGP began in 2015 – Tardozzi Ducati’s “new history” in MotoGP began in 2015 – Tardozzi

Autosport's top 10 club racing drivers of 2023

Autosport's top 10 club racing drivers of 2023

NTNL National

Autosport's top 10 club racing drivers of 2023 Autosport's top 10 club racing drivers of 2023

Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format

Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format

WRC WRC

Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format Neuville shares his vision for future WRC event format

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe