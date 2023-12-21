Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
Arrow McLaren's IndyCar team principal Gavin Ward believes the organisation can make another step forward in 2024 following a season of embedding new personnel into its expanded three-car operation.
The team grew by 40% over the last off-season, with several additions to personnel that included former Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi in a newly-added third car. While the new hires helped grow the numbers to fill roles, many came in without previous experience in IndyCar.
Despite that, though, all three full-time entries delivered a respectable output, with Pato O’Ward registering seven podiums including four runner-up finishes, to lead its contingent in the standings.
Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist, who has departed to join Meyer Shank Racing and will be replaced in 2024 by David Malukas, contributed a further three podiums between them.
Since the conclusion of the 2023 season in September, the team has seen the departures of Billy Vincent, who served as competition director and also handled strategy for Rosenqvist, and Rossi’s race engineer, Craig Hampson.
However speaking to Autosport, Ward said the team has had “a remarkable low turnover offseason” and feels it is in a strong position to consolidate in 2024 using the experience its new members gained this season.
“With the current landscape of motorsport, you can't pull all those people just from IndyCar,” Ward said.
“We hit the ground January last year with a heck of a lot of new faces and a lot of growth and having to figure things out in a hurry to get ready to go racing.
“And I think to maintain and make a step in performance, in many ways was a great result. Pretty excited to have a chance to kind of consolidate now.”
Although IndyCar has now postponed the adoption of hybrid power until after the Indianapolis 500, Ward said that testing had been “definitely taking quite a lot of focus” as the team seeks to get on terms with the likes of Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske.
“It's fair to be cautiously optimistic, but nobody stands still,” he said. “The teams we're up against are exceptional organisations. They've got a great history and they took a great success.
“So, I don't underestimate the challenge of trying to beat Penske and Ganassi out there on track, but at the same time, it's a huge motivator. That opportunity, we're knocking at the door.
“We know we got to bring a bit more performance in a lot of areas. We're still building the machine, still building the process.
“A little bit of building the plane while we're flying it. But yeah, every day is a fun adventure.”
Ward added that he feels there is “great depth in the group” and hasn't ruled out the prospect of replacing for Vincent and Hampson internally as its F1 operation did when Andrea Stella stepped into the breach as team principal left by Andreas Seidl.
“In terms of replacing those positions, it's a combination of internal and a bit of a look around for recruitment, but we're still finalising exactly what we're doing,” he said.
