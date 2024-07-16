All Series
IndyCar Iowa 1

Kirkwood retracts criticism of Rossi, Robb over Iowa IndyCar crash

Andretti Global racer has reviewed his opinion after looking at Iowa’s last-lap, multi-car pile-up from their point of view

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Sting Ray Robb, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Kyle Kirkwood has taken back his criticism of fellow IndyCar racers Alexander Rossi and Sting Ray Robb after their dramatic collision in Iowa led to his own separate wreck.

When Rossi’s Arrow McLaren entry ran out of fuel exiting Turn 2 on the final lap of the race, Robb attempted make a pass on Rossi's inside, but the AJ Foyt Racing driver misjudged the closing speed.

His right-front wheel clipped Rossi's left-rear and sent him airborne, before the car rolled two-and-a-half times and then skated down the backstretch on its right side, coming to a stop in Turn 3.

Both Kirkwood and Ed Carpenter spun out in avoidance, but slid into each other as they collided into Rossi on the apron. Carpenter’s left-rear tyre climbed over Kirkwood’s car, partially blocking the top of the aeroscreen exit as the cars came to a rest.

After being checked out at the medical center, Kirkwood stated to media including Autosport: “I don’t understand why [Rossi] was still on-line”. He later added: “I don’t understand why Sting Ray didn’t pass him”.

On Monday, Kirkwood wrote on X: “After sleeping on this… I initially thought and said both drivers could have done a better job here. I take that back.

“For Alex to predict where and when or even IF his car will run out of fuel is absolutely impossible. You’re always going to use the line that’s most efficient.

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda taking in the shade

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda taking in the shade

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

“For Sting Ray, he knows Alex is in fuel trouble, but to try to avoid something like that on corner exit is also impossible.

“He’s in dirty air with WAY too much closing rate while the car ahead is also increasing that rate, unknowingly.”

 

Rossi also posted his own thoughts on the crash, writing: “Three things after yesterday: 1) Very thankful to IndyCar for the aeroscreen. 2) Very glad Sting Ray Robb is ok. 3) IndyCar’s safety team once again proving they are the best in the business.”

Rossi was unaware that was he was running low on fuel until there were a handful of laps remaining.

To that, McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown replied: “Sorry it was our mistake. Glad everyone is ok.”

Rossi is set to leave the team at season's end, after Arrow McLaren announced it had signed Christian Lundgaard to partner Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel in 2025.

Charles Bradley
