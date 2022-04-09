IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2

At the start of the session, Tom Blomqvist went straight on at Turn 1 in his efforts to get the Acura ARX-05 of Meyer Shank Racing onto the front row, and Filipe Albuquerque slid along the wall exiting Turn 5 as he tried extracting the maximum from the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

They were both making great efforts, but were on the back foot as everyone was shooting at Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac, whose top effort, a 1m10.001s, became the first new DPi qualifying record for the 1.968-mile track.

That record lasted for only minutes however, as the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillacs were on the prowl. Sure enough, Bourdais – who won the Grand Prix of Long Beach three times in his open-wheel career – delivered a sensational 1m09.472s to eclipse Derani’s time by over half a second.

In the #02 Ganassi entry, IMSA rookie Alex Lynn was also seriously impressive in his first weekend at Long Beach, eventually finishing up 0.361s behind Bourdais.

That last-gasp effort from Lynn deposed Blomqvist who nonetheless can be proud to have broken up the all-Cadillac party with a car whose characteristics don’t suit the nature of Long Beach layout and track surface. Derani will start fourth ahead of Tristan Vautier and Albuquerque.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg, #99 Team Hardpoint Porsche 911 GT3R: Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge, Stefan Wilson Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Jordan Taylor delivered the fastest time in a thrilling GT qualifying session, the sole Corvette C8.R clocking a 1m18.048s lap on its final lap. That was enough to leave him 0.067s clear of Connor De Phillippi in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M4 and 0.125s faster than the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Mathieu Jaminet.

Ross Gunn, FP1 pacesetter for Heart of Racing, slotted into fourth in the Aston Martin Vantage, just ahead of the fastest GTD cars – a pair of BMW M4s. Madison Snow of Paul Miller Racing edged Robby Foley of Turner Motorsports by just over a tenth of a second.

Next up was the fastest of the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs, Jack Hawksworth’s GTD Pro entry, while Mike Skeen was third fastest GTD, seventh overall in GT, in the quickest Mercedes AMG GT3, the Team Korthoff Motorsports car.

IMSA Long Beach - Qualifying results