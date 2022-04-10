Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2
IMSA / Long Beach Race report

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais, van der Zande lead Ganassi Cadillac 1-2

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande led a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Long Beach, while BMW's M4 GT3 scored its first GTD victory.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais, van der Zande lead Ganassi Cadillac 1-2

Van der Zande headed the sister DPi-V.R car driven by team-mate Earl Bamber at the flag by 3.7 seconds to score only Ganassi's second win in the Daytona Prototype international class since its partnership with Cadillac began in 2021.

The JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac of Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook completed the podium in third, ensuring a Cadillac podium clean sweep at a track where the DPi-V.R has never been beaten since the start of the DPi era in 2017.

Bourdais held off Ganassi team-mate Alex Lynn (sharing with Bamber) on the run down to Turn 1 at the start, while Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05) held off 2021 Long Beach winner Pipo Derani (Action Express Racing Cadillac) for third.

Behind them, Vautier deposed Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura to take fifth, but they both gained a place at Bourdais' expense on lap 7.

The Frenchman, a three-time Long Beach winner from his Champ Car days, dived down the inside of a GT car at the hairpin but ran out of steering lock on corner exit and came up against the outside wall. He resumed a chastened sixth, 14s behind new leader Lynn.

But Bourdais was charging hard and by lap 19 had motored past Albuquerque (who made a very early first stop for new rear tyres) and Vautier to fill the mirrors of Derani in third, having set a fastest lap one second quicker than anyone else.

Bourdais claimed his next victim on lap 23 when Blomqvist ran wide, losing two spots to Derani and the recovering Ganassi driver, who then pounced to reclaim second from Derani when he was held up in traffic on lap 24.

Lynn's advantage at this stage was 2.3s, but it wasn't to last as Bourdais returned to the lead with a clinical pass at Turn 8 on lap 29.

Lynn led after Bourdais' error, but couldn't hold off the charging Frenchman

Lynn led after Bourdais' error, but couldn't hold off the charging Frenchman

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

By this point, Derani had pitted to hand over to Tristan Nunez - only for Nunez to suffer an electrical issue that caused the car to temporarily shut down at the cost of a lap.

Bourdais had pulled out a 4s lead when he pitted at the end of lap 40, and was followed in by Lynn, Blomqvist and Vautier. The leaders emerged in the same order, with van der Zande ahead of Bamber, Oliver Jarvis (in for Blomqvist) and Westbrook in fourth.

Albuquerque made the WTR car’s second stop just before the first full-course caution, handing over to Ricky Taylor, while AXR returned Derani to the #31 Cadillac under caution as Nunez hopped out.

Derani quickly passed Taylor following the second caution and responded quickly to the third restart by passing Westbrook. After an attempt to pass Jarvis allowed Westbrook briefly back through, Derani made short work of retaking Westbrook before attempting another move on Jarvis for third with two minutes to go.

After running side-by-side through Turn 10, Jarvis locked up under braking while trying to protect the inside for Turn 11. As he understeered wide, forcing Derani on his outside to do the same, Westbrook snuck past both for the final podium position.

In GTD Pro, Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas claimed their first victory of the season in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Polesitter Jordan Taylor retained his lead at the start in his Corvette C8.R, ahead of Mathieu Jaminet in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R with Gunn in third.

But Pfaff’s Porsche never re-emerged from the pitstops following Jaminet's hand-over to Matt Campbell, the car's radiator punctured from a loose Corvette wheelnut. 

Gunn and Riberas moved up the order after the Pfaff Porsche retired and Corvette was penalised

Gunn and Riberas moved up the order after the Pfaff Porsche retired and Corvette was penalised

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Antonio Garcia (in for Taylor) then held the net lead over Riberas and Ben Barnicoat in the Vasser Sullivan Lexus, but the Spaniard was handed a drive-through by Race Control for his crew “losing control of equipment” during its #3 pitstop. 

Running an alternative strategy, Connor De Phillippi had stormed from the back of the grid to the lead in the #25 Team RLL BMW M4, but its victory hopes were dashed by a yellow for torn-up kerbs at Turn 5 that caused the pits to close. 

GTD Pro was now led by Riberas’ Aston, who fended off Barnicoat to win by 1.4 seconds.

In the GTD class, the Paul Miller Racing team scored a first IMSA win for the BMW M4 with Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers.

Snow held the lead from the start ahead of Jon Miller (Crucial Motorsport McLaren 720S) and Mike Skeen (Team Korthoff Mercedes AMG GT3), and Sellers comfortably held the advantage following the stops as Paul Holton took over the McLaren and Maxime Martin moved into third in his Heart of Racing Aston.

Aston factory driver Martin soon began to pressure Sellers' BMW, but retired after scraping the wall on the run to Turn 8.

That left Mario Farnbacher’s Gradient Racing Acura as Sellers' nearest challenger, but the German was unable to get close enough for a move and finished 1.8s in arrears.

IMSA Long Beach Race Results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 73  
2 DPi 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		Cadillac DPi 73 3.761
3 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac DPi 73 9.048
4 DPi 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Acura DPi 73 10.014
5 DPi 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez 		Cadillac DPi 73 10.535
6 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 73 11.979
7 GTD PRO 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 69 4 Laps
8 GTD PRO 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Lexus RC F GT3 69 4 Laps
9 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 69 4 Laps
10 GTD PRO 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 69 4 Laps
11 GTD 66 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 69 4 Laps
12 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 69 4 Laps
13 GTD PRO 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		BMW M4 GT3 69 4 Laps
14 GTD 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M4 GT3 69 4 Laps
15 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 69 4 Laps
16 GTD 32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 69 4 Laps
17 GTD 99 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 69 4 Laps
18 GTD 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		Acura NSX GT3 69 4 Laps
19 GTD 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff 		McLaren 720S GT3 69 4 Laps
20 GTD PRO 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 69 4 Laps
21 GTD 34 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 67 6 Laps
22 GTD 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 57 16 Laps
23 GTD 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 48 25 Laps
24 GTD 59 Jon Miller
United States Paul Holton 		McLaren 720S GT3 47 26 Laps
25 GTD 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 33 40 Laps
26 GTD PRO 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 44 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2
Previous article

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar teams play down plans for 33rd entry at Indianapolis 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

IndyCar teams play down plans for 33rd entry at Indianapolis 500

IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden beats Grosjean to win, Herta shunts Long Beach
IndyCar

IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden beats Grosjean to win, Herta shunts

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais, van der Zande lead Ganassi Cadillac 1-2
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais, van der Zande lead Ganassi Cadillac 1-2

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Long Beach: Bourdais takes record-breaking pole in Chip Ganassi 1-2

Friday favourite: The underrated Briton who became a Stateside star
Le Mans Le Mans

Friday favourite: The underrated Briton who became a Stateside star

Why 'the Ganassi effect' will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swan song
IMSA IMSA

Why 'the Ganassi effect' will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swan song

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.