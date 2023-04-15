Subscribe
IMSA Long Beach: Albuquerque takes stunning pole for Acura

Filipe Albuquerque took pole position for this weekend’s Long Beach round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, heading an Acura 1-2 that left the opposition far behind.

Charles Bradley
By:
In the 20-minute GTP-only session around the 1.968-mile Californian street course, Albuquerque lapped in 1m09.909s in his Acura ARX-06.

Albuquerque's early benchmark of 1m11.582s in the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura was soon beaten by the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Sebastien Bourdais with a 1m11.541s.

Albuquerque then took P1 again with 1m10.943s, only to be was bettered by Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura on 1m10.720s. But the Portuguese then unleashed 1m10.428s to Blomqvist’s 1m10.489s, with just 0.061s between the Acuras at the time.

The 2018 and 2019 Long Beach winner sealed the deal with a 1m10.371s, which opened the gap between them to 0.349s, and then set his stunning 1m09.909s – putting him almost seven tenths clear of Blomqvist.

Bourdais was best of the rest, but over a second off the ultimate pace, just clear of Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8. Augusto Farfus backed him up with fifth place in the #24 BMW, an impressive result for the improving Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run cars, just ahead of Nick Tandy’s #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963.

Alexander Sims will start seventh in the Action Express Racing Cadillac, with Felipe Nasr bringing up the rear of the class in the #7 Porsche.

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Sorensen’s Aston Martin grabs GTD pole

With no LMP2 or LMP3 cars in action, GTD is the sole secondary class at Long Beach. Marco Sorensen claimed pole for Aston Martin, just beating GTD Pro category leader Jack Hawksworth's Lexus.

Ross Gunn set the early GTD Pro pace but then had an early moment in the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin at Turn 8. Hawksworth took over at the top in his Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F with a 1m18.490s.

Gunn took the provisional pole back with 1m18.113s, before Hawksworth punched in two faster laps to break the class qualifying lap record, lowering the pole time to 1m17.811s.

But that was just pipped by Sorensen in the pro-am #27 Heart of Racing Aston, who lapped in 1m17.811s. Hawksworth had set an even faster first split when the session was curtailed by a huge shunt at Turn 8.

Ashton Harrison (Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX) clipped the wall on the outside and came to halt, before the AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R of PJ Hyett, who’d clipped the wall on the inside, slammed into the barrier just behind her. Harrison’s car caught fire, which she was able to escape from, while Hyett was also able to walk away unhurt after his huge impact with the concrete.

Gunn will start third, ahead of Patrick Pilet (Pfaff Motorsports Porsche) and Antonio Garcia (Corvette C8.R).

In an incident-packed session, Brendan Iribe’s #70 McLaren was turned by the #1 BMW Madison Snow at Turn 5 on their out laps. Snow had another spin at Turn 1, and Iribe also spun again later at Turn 5.

The first IMSA sprint race of the season, a 1h40m event, starts Saturday at 2:00pm local (Pacific) time.

IMSA Long Beach Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura ARX-06 13 1'09.909  
2 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun 		Acura ARX-06 14 1'10.583 0.674
3 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Cadillac V-Series.R 13 1'10.981 1.072
4 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly 		BMW M Hybrid V8 11 1'11.002 1.093
5 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		BMW M Hybrid V8 14 1'11.368 1.459
6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 963 13 1'11.406 1.497
7 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Cadillac V-Series.R 13 1'11.410 1.501
8 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Porsche 963 13 1'11.591 1.682
9 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'17.811 7.902
10 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'17.817 7.908
11 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'17.958 8.049
12 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'18.083 8.174
13 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 9 1'18.329 8.420
14 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 10 1'18.376 8.467
15 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 10 1'18.383 8.474
16 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier 		Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'18.455 8.546
17 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10 1'18.831 8.922
18 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'18.943 9.034
19 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull		 BMW M4 GT3 10 1'19.159 9.250
20 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M4 GT3 10 1'19.171 9.262
21 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff 		McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 10 1'19.188 9.279
22 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon 		Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'19.436 9.527
23 United States Ashton Harrison
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 9 1'19.583 9.674
24 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 1'19.629 9.720
25 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Acura NSX GT3 10 1'19.716 9.807
26 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 9 1'19.767 9.858
27 United States Alec Udell
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 1'19.807 9.898
28 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo 		Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 1'20.789 10.880
View full results
