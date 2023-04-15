Subscribe
Previous / IMSA Long Beach: Albuquerque takes stunning pole for Acura
IMSA / Long Beach News

Albuquerque explains Acura’s Long Beach IMSA turnaround

Long Beach IMSA pole winner Filipe Albuquerque says hard work on Acura’s DPi weaknesses has led to its GTP car’s commanding pace advantage.

Charles Bradley
By:
Albuquerque explains Acura’s Long Beach IMSA turnaround

Albuquerque turned around a big deficit from last year’s Long Beach qualifying session to lead an Acura 1-2 on Friday, at a track that’s been historically dominated by Cadillac.

Last year Sebastien Bourdais took pole in his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac with a 1m09.472s lap. The first Acura, the #60 Meyer Shank-run ARX-05, was half a second away, with Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor-run version 1.1s off the pace.

But this time around Albuquerque took pole with a 1m09.909s lap which, although half a second slower than last year’s outright pace due to colder track conditions, was enough to take pole by 0.6s over the MSR ARX-06.

Bourdais's CGR machine was over a second off the pace – virtually flipping the respective pace of the cars.

“Coming to Long Beach, we were glad DPi ended because we needed a new start,” said Albuquerque, twice a Long Beach winner in the past in Cadillac machinery.

“And GTP is exactly that. We knew we were competitive at Daytona and Sebring, and now we know we are at Long Beach.

“It was definitely one of the first things we wrote on the paper – ‘why are we struggling in Long Beach? Why are we struggling in Sebring?’

“And we made those parts right and when you look at performances, and your weaknesses, all the work we did is paying off.

“I really wanted this pole position, and for sure the #60 did as well. To get it by half a second is pretty good.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“I did not expect us to be so competitive compared to Cadillac especially, because getting the power down has been their strong point of their car. Obviously, they are struggling with something.”

On the Cadillac side, Bourdais admitted that the sessions on Friday were “a trying day for us”.

“I think the cool temperatures hurt us quite badly,” he said.

“I'm pretty happy with the qualifying results, all things considered, and I know we can go racing from there.”

How Acura placed emphasis on preparation

Albuquerque came into the Long Beach event well prepared after a mammoth stint in the Honda Performance Development simulator in Indianapolis earlier this week, which has a direct link to HPD’s remote mission control at its HQ in Santa Clarita in California.

“On Wednesday we did a straight eight hours in the simulator at Indy,” said Albuquerque. “Just getting everything covered, what we needed to do, and hard work pays off.

“It’s Acura’s home race, so there’s pressure to do well. Between HPD and Wayne Taylor Racing it’s going fantastically well and it’s all been smooth with this complicated car.”

shares
comments

IMSA Long Beach: Albuquerque takes stunning pole for Acura
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
“Huge” first Porsche 963 win thanks to ‘rolling the dice’ – Tandy

“Huge” first Porsche 963 win thanks to ‘rolling the dice’ – Tandy

IMSA
Long Beach

“Huge” first Porsche 963 win thanks to ‘rolling the dice’ – Tandy “Huge” first Porsche 963 win thanks to ‘rolling the dice’ – Tandy

IMSA Long Beach: Porsche 963 takes first win as Taylor crashes

IMSA Long Beach: Porsche 963 takes first win as Taylor crashes

IMSA
Long Beach

IMSA Long Beach: Porsche 963 takes first win as Taylor crashes IMSA Long Beach: Porsche 963 takes first win as Taylor crashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders

WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders

Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks

Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks

IMSA

Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

Wayne Taylor Racing More
Wayne Taylor Racing
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

IMSA

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.