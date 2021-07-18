Tickets Subscribe
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts
IMSA / Lime Rock Race report

IMSA Lime Rock: Corvette, Aston Martin share victory spoils in shortened race

By:
, Jeremy Shaw

Corvette continued its domination of the depleted IMSA GTLM category at Lime Rock Park on Saturday as series leaders Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia claimed their fourth win in five rounds.

In the more hotly-contested GTD category, Roman De Angeles and Ross Gunn combined to take an impressive second victory of the season aboard their Heart Of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy ensured another sweep of the top two GTLM position for the Corvette C8.R by taking second place behind Taylor and Garcia, although the story might have been rather different had a local lightning strike not brought about a red-flag interruption with an hour and 10 minutes remaining.

The Proton Competition Porsche of Cooper MacNeil and Mathieu Jaminet had been closing in when the red flag was shown but was unable to capitalise when time expired before the race could be resumed.

Jaminet had to be content with third place a new race lap record, eclipsing the standard set in 2019 by fellow countryman Patrick Pilet.

In the GTD class, the youngest driver in the field, 20-year-old Canadian De Angelis, produced an impressive lap in qualifying on Friday to secure his first-ever IMSA pole position. He then took off confidently into the lead of the Saturday afternoon race which was scheduled to run for two hours and 40 minutes.

De Angelis managed to eke out a small lead over the VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3 of Aaron Telitz during the opening stint before handing over to Englishman Gunn with just over 45 minutes in the books.

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GTD: Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Gunn continued the good work, despite the best efforts of Madison Snow, who profited from a bold strategic call by the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan crew which catapulted him from fifth place to second after the first round of pitstops.

The early conclusion to the race and a force majeure ruling ensured that De Angelis and Gunn won with the #1 car able to retain second even though Snow's co-driver Bryan Sellers never actually climbed aboard the Lamborghini on race day and therefore had not met the usual 45-minute minimum drive time.

The De Angelis/Gunn pairing now hold the lead in both the 'regular season' GTD championship and the WeatherTech Sprint Cup which comprises of the eight shorter races of the season.

Telitz and Englishman Jack Hawksworth had to settle for third in class their Lexus, chased home by the 2019 GTD-winning Pfaff Motorsports “plaid” Porsche shared by Canadian Zacharie Robichon and Belgium’s Laurens Vanthoor.

Robby Foley/Bill Auberlen (Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3) and Richard Heistand/Jeff Westphal (Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3) ensured six different manufacturers filled the top six positions in the GTD class.

Results

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Time
1 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 100 -
2 GTLM 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Corvette C8.R 100 18.134
3 GTLM 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 100 27.793
4 GTD 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 98 2 laps
5 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 98 2 laps
6 GTD 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 98 2 laps
7 GTD 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 98 2 laps
8 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 98 2 laps
9 GTD 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 97 3 laps
10 GTD 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 97 3 laps
11 GTD 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 97 3 laps
12 GTD 76 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		Acura NSX GT3 97 3 laps
13 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		Lexus RC F GT3 97 3 laps
14 GTD 66 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 97 3 laps
15 GTD 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 96 4 laps
16 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Acura NSX GT3 95 5 laps
View full results
