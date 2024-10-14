IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong, GTP title for Nasr/Cameron

Saturday’s 27th edition of Petit Le Mans, the 10-hour brainchild of the late Dr. Don Panoz, was truly a classic. It had everything: a record-sized field (and crowd), intense competition, excitement aplenty, precious few yellow-flag interruptions, and a thrilling climax as Renger van der Zande performed a spectacular pass on Nick Tandy’s Penske Porsche in Turn 1 with 15 minutes remaining to secure an incredible come-from-behind victory for Chip Ganassi’s Cadillac Racing team.

There was plenty of trepidation as a total of 53 cars lined up on a gorgeous autumn morning, especially given the context of last year’s race which ended behind the Safety Car after a record 12 cautions. But after a trio of relatively minor interruptions during the first 100 minutes, there was only one more until just inside the final hour.

The lack of cautions proved frustrating for a few potential contenders in the four classes (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD) who were unable to use their strategic nous to overcome some early issues.

Prime among them were the two Cadillacs. Jack Aitken qualified the Action Express car on pole and controlled the early stages until being assessed a penalty for overtaking under a local yellow flag. The car fell a lap off the lead lap after co-driver Tom Blomqvist also incurred the wrath of race officials having inadvertently tipped Jesse Krohn’s BMW into a spin at Turn 7.

Ganassi’s #01 also experienced early drama. The team thought it had rectified a torque-sensor issue that had reared its head during qualifying, but received a warning merely seven minutes into the race when IMSA’s monitoring system detected a “failure to adhere to the controlled powertrain parameters”. Just 10 minutes later, Sebastien Bourdais was called into the pits with what is termed a “mechanical black flag”.

Engineers from the team and Cadillac worked feverishly and diligently – along with IMSA’s technical team – to identify the problem, and were certainly fortunate that the three early caution periods ensured the car lost only one lap.

With both Cadillacs in catch-up mode, the pair of Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s crewed by Tandy/Mathieu Jaminet/Kevin Estre and Felipe Nasr/Dane Cameron/Matt Campbell took control of the proceedings, albeit unable to shake off the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 of Filipe Albuquerque/Ricky Taylor/Brendon Hartley.

The #10 WTR crew was out of luck once again at Road Atlanta, when Taylor was unsighted and hit a stranded Mustang in the dark Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The points-leading #7 Porsche of Nasr curiously did not make a pit stop at the first time of asking during a caution immediately after the four-hour mark. The ploy not only precluded an opportunity for several rival teams to gain a lap back, it also played into the hands of the sister Porsche, which took the lead at the restart.

Estre, however, was unable to take full advantage, since both the privateer #5 Proton Porsche of Alessio Piccariello and Blomqvist’s Cadillac had elected not to pit and therefore took the green flag directly in front of the leading Frenchman. Right behind, too, were Colton Herta, in the #40 WTR Acura, and the Ganassi Cadillac of Scott Dixon, both desperate to get back on the lead lap.

It took a while, but both were able to achieve their objective. Still, with half of the race remaining, they would require assistance to truly get themselves back into contention.

A drive-through penalty for Tandy after 242 laps following contact with an LMP2 car proved to be but a minor inconvenience as the fired-up Englishman charged hard to make up the lost ground.

With two hours remaining, the contest seemed to be boiling down to a straight fight between the Tandy/Jaminet/Estre Porsche and the WTR/Andretti Acura. The #7 Porsche also was in contention, albeit on a slightly different fuel strategy and having lost some time with an off on cold tyres for Campbell immediately after a pitstop on lap 319.

Tandy took advantage of some traffic to nip past Taylor for the lead on lap 369. At this stage it was nip and tuck. Both leaders pitted together with 392 laps in the books, but while the WTR Acura team managed to release Taylor in the lead, the American almost immediately became yet another victim of cold Michelin tyres as he slipped off the road at Turn 3. Tandy was back ahead.

The final caution was triggered when the GTD Proton Ford Mustang of Corey Lewis was left stranded in the road after heavy contact on the exit of Turn 5. A huge group of cars, including the overall leaders, were forced to take evasive action in the darkness. Taylor, unfortunately, collided with the stranded Ford, causing extensive damage to the left-front corner of the Acura.

Van der Zande was the primary beneficiary, his deficit of almost a lap instantly erased. The Dutchman was on a mission at the restart, especially after losing out in the closing stages one year ago. After 430 laps and with Tandy losing a little momentum through the final corner, van der Zande pulled of a breathtaking move to the inside at Turn 1. He was through and gone.

Nasr and Cameron collected the title by finishing third alongside Campbell Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I was all in,” he said later. “Win it or bin it. I’m just so overjoyed.”

‘This is the last big one that was missing from our trophy case,” added team owner Ganassi, reflecting upon several near misses in the endurance classic – and in his team’s final race with Cadillac, which will switch allegiance to WTR/Andretti in 2025.

Penske Porsche gained solace with Nasr/Cameron winning both the overall GTP championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup.

The other classes also provided tremendous excitement, with Steven Thomas/Hunter McElrea/Mikkel Jensen scooping LMP2 honours for TDS Racing, Franck Perera/Mirko Bortolotti/Jordan Pepper topping the GTD Pro field in their Iron Lynx Lamborghini and the Conquest Racing Ferrari of Manny Franco/Albert Costa/Cedric Sbirrazzuoli securing their first GTD win by less than a second.

Despite a faulty cable connection on the steering wheel, a disrupted run to 11th in GTD Pro was enough for Laurin Heinrich to secure the title in the AO Racing Porsche he shared with Michael Christensen and Julien Andlauer.

Philip Ellis and Russell Ward's Winward Mercedes collected the pro-am GTD class crown by finishing eighth with Indy Dontje, as LMP2 glory was secured by the Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry of Nick Boulle and Tom Dillmann.

