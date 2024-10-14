All Series
Race report
IMSA Petit Le Mans

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong, GTP title for Nasr/Cameron

Ganassi wins on Cadillac swansong as Porsche drivers Nasr and Cameron clinch GTP title in IMSA SportsCar Championship season finale

Jeremy Shaw
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande

Saturday’s 27th edition of Petit Le Mans, the 10-hour brainchild of the late Dr. Don Panoz, was truly a classic. It had everything: a record-sized field (and crowd), intense competition, excitement aplenty, precious few yellow-flag interruptions, and a thrilling climax as Renger van der Zande performed a spectacular pass on Nick Tandy’s Penske Porsche in Turn 1 with 15 minutes remaining to secure an incredible come-from-behind victory for Chip Ganassi’s Cadillac Racing team.

There was plenty of trepidation as a total of 53 cars lined up on a gorgeous autumn morning, especially given the context of last year’s race which ended behind the Safety Car after a record 12 cautions. But after a trio of relatively minor interruptions during the first 100 minutes, there was only one more until just inside the final hour.

The lack of cautions proved frustrating for a few potential contenders in the four classes (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD) who were unable to use their strategic nous to overcome some early issues.

Prime among them were the two Cadillacs. Jack Aitken qualified the Action Express car on pole and controlled the early stages until being assessed a penalty for overtaking under a local yellow flag. The car fell a lap off the lead lap after co-driver Tom Blomqvist also incurred the wrath of race officials having inadvertently tipped Jesse Krohn’s BMW into a spin at Turn 7.

Ganassi’s #01 also experienced early drama. The team thought it had rectified a torque-sensor issue that had reared its head during qualifying, but received a warning merely seven minutes into the race when IMSA’s monitoring system detected a “failure to adhere to the controlled powertrain parameters”. Just 10 minutes later, Sebastien Bourdais was called into the pits with what is termed a “mechanical black flag”.

Engineers from the team and Cadillac worked feverishly and diligently – along with IMSA’s technical team – to identify the problem, and were certainly fortunate that the three early caution periods ensured the car lost only one lap.

With both Cadillacs in catch-up mode, the pair of Porsche Penske Motorsport 963s crewed by Tandy/Mathieu Jaminet/Kevin Estre and Felipe Nasr/Dane Cameron/Matt Campbell took control of the proceedings, albeit unable to shake off the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 of Filipe Albuquerque/Ricky Taylor/Brendon Hartley.

The #10 WTR crew was out of luck once again at Road Atlanta, when Taylor was unsighted and hit a stranded Mustang in the dark

The #10 WTR crew was out of luck once again at Road Atlanta, when Taylor was unsighted and hit a stranded Mustang in the dark

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The points-leading #7 Porsche of Nasr curiously did not make a pit stop at the first time of asking during a caution immediately after the four-hour mark. The ploy not only precluded an opportunity for several rival teams to gain a lap back, it also played into the hands of the sister Porsche, which took the lead at the restart.

Estre, however, was unable to take full advantage, since both the privateer #5 Proton Porsche of Alessio Piccariello and Blomqvist’s Cadillac had elected not to pit and therefore took the green flag directly in front of the leading Frenchman. Right behind, too, were Colton Herta, in the #40 WTR Acura, and the Ganassi Cadillac of Scott Dixon, both desperate to get back on the lead lap.

It took a while, but both were able to achieve their objective. Still, with half of the race remaining, they would require assistance to truly get themselves back into contention.

A drive-through penalty for Tandy after 242 laps following contact with an LMP2 car proved to be but a minor inconvenience as the fired-up Englishman charged hard to make up the lost ground.

With two hours remaining, the contest seemed to be boiling down to a straight fight between the Tandy/Jaminet/Estre Porsche and the WTR/Andretti Acura. The #7 Porsche also was in contention, albeit on a slightly different fuel strategy and having lost some time with an off on cold tyres for Campbell immediately after a pitstop on lap 319.

Tandy took advantage of some traffic to nip past Taylor for the lead on lap 369. At this stage it was nip and tuck. Both leaders pitted together with 392 laps in the books, but while the WTR Acura team managed to release Taylor in the lead, the American almost immediately became yet another victim of cold Michelin tyres as he slipped off the road at Turn 3. Tandy was back ahead.

The final caution was triggered when the GTD Proton Ford Mustang of Corey Lewis was left stranded in the road after heavy contact on the exit of Turn 5. A huge group of cars, including the overall leaders, were forced to take evasive action in the darkness. Taylor, unfortunately, collided with the stranded Ford, causing extensive damage to the left-front corner of the Acura.

Van der Zande was the primary beneficiary, his deficit of almost a lap instantly erased. The Dutchman was on a mission at the restart, especially after losing out in the closing stages one year ago. After 430 laps and with Tandy losing a little momentum through the final corner, van der Zande pulled of a breathtaking move to the inside at Turn 1. He was through and gone.

Nasr and Cameron collected the title by finishing third alongside Campbell

Nasr and Cameron collected the title by finishing third alongside Campbell

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I was all in,” he said later. “Win it or bin it. I’m just so overjoyed.”

‘This is the last big one that was missing from our trophy case,” added team owner Ganassi, reflecting upon several near misses in the endurance classic – and in his team’s final race with Cadillac, which will switch allegiance to WTR/Andretti in 2025.

Penske Porsche gained solace with Nasr/Cameron winning both the overall GTP championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup.

The other classes also provided tremendous excitement, with Steven Thomas/Hunter McElrea/Mikkel Jensen scooping LMP2 honours for TDS Racing, Franck Perera/Mirko Bortolotti/Jordan Pepper topping the GTD Pro field in their Iron Lynx Lamborghini and the Conquest Racing Ferrari of Manny Franco/Albert Costa/Cedric Sbirrazzuoli securing their first GTD win by less than a second.

Despite a faulty cable connection on the steering wheel, a disrupted run to 11th in GTD Pro was enough for Laurin Heinrich to secure the title in the AO Racing Porsche he shared with Michael Christensen and Julien Andlauer.

Philip Ellis and Russell Ward's Winward Mercedes collected the pro-am GTD class crown by finishing eighth with Indy Dontje, as LMP2 glory was secured by the Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry of Nick Boulle and Tom Dillmann.

IMSA Petit Le Mans Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 443

10:00'36.290

   10 378  
2 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 443

+2.948

10:00'39.238

 2.948 12 343  
3 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 443

+13.832

10:00'50.122

 10.884 8 332  
4 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 442

+1 Lap

10:00'45.294

 1 Lap 11 302  
5 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 442

+1 Lap

10:01'29.054

 43.760 11 295  
6 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Belgium A. Picariello Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 441

+2 Laps

10:01'17.736

 1 Lap 10 271  
7 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 440

+3 Laps

10:00'59.739

 1 Lap 11 264  
8 United States T. Steven Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea TDS Racing
 11 ORECA 07 435

+8 Laps

10:01'12.942

 5 Laps 15 382  
9 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Riley 74 ORECA 07 435

+8 Laps

10:01'30.039

 17.097 13 345  
10 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 435

+8 Laps

10:01'37.959

 7.920 13 322  
11 United States N. Boulle Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 435

+8 Laps

10:01'42.652

 4.693 13 308  
12 Canada J. Farano
S. Alvarez
Denmark F. Vesti Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA 07 435

+8 Laps

10:01'45.431

 2.779 12 281  
13 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 434

+9 Laps

10:01'01.410

 1 Lap 14 273  
14 United States P. Hyett France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 432

+11 Laps

10:01'51.854

 2 Laps 12 270  
15 Italy M. Cairoli Italy A. Caldarelli France R. Grosjean Lamborghini Iron Lynx 63 Lamborghini SC63 430

+13 Laps

10:01'33.639

 2 Laps 11 250  
16 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 417

+26 Laps

10:00'37.042

 13 Laps 16 254  
17
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 413

+30 Laps

10:01'14.785

 4 Laps 9 374  
18 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 413

+30 Laps

10:01'17.146

 2.361 8 338  
19 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Canada R. De Angelis Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 413

+30 Laps

10:01'18.991

 1.845 8 330  
20 Germany M. Farnbacher Canada Z. Robichon Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 027 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 413

+30 Laps

10:01'42.130

 23.139 8 303  
21 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 413

+30 Laps

10:01'48.961

 6.831 8 288  
22 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 412

+31 Laps

10:01'44.092

 1 Lap 8 276  
23 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 412

+31 Laps

10:01'54.231

 10.139 8 261  
24 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 411

+32 Laps

10:01'44.880

 1 Lap 9 255  
25
M. Franco
A. Costa
Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 411

+32 Laps

10:01'47.779

 2.899 8 373  
26 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 411

+32 Laps

10:01'48.497

 0.718 8 341  
27 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:00'39.068

 1 Lap 9 314  
28 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:00'43.286

 4.218 10 280  
29 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 410

+33 Laps

10:00'47.882

 4.596 9 286  
30 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:00'48.509

 0.627 9 275  
31 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:01'18.084

 29.575 13 260  
32 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:01'46.482

 28.398 9 260  
33 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker Turner Motorsport
 96 BMW M4 GT3 409

+34 Laps

10:00'47.169

 1 Lap 11 252  
34 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 408

+35 Laps

10:00'44.857

 1 Lap 11 242  
35 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 408

+35 Laps

10:00'58.802

 13.945 10 245  
36 Finland T. Vilander
T. Neubauer
Monaco V. Abril DragonSpeed 		82 Ferrari 296 GT3 408

+35 Laps

10:01'04.013

 5.211 8 229  
37 Germany L. Heinrich Denmark M. Christensen France J. Andlauer AO Racing 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 408

+35 Laps

10:01'43.458

 39.445 9 235  
38 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 407

+36 Laps

10:00'51.100

 1 Lap 8 200  
39
S. Monk
Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 406

+37 Laps

10:01'03.454

 1 Lap 9 207  
dnf United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 405

+38 Laps

9:04'52.234

 1 Lap 9 246 Retirement
41 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 404

+39 Laps

10:01'04.595

 1 Lap 9 204  
42 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 402

+41 Laps

10:01'05.115

 2 Laps 15 192  
dnf
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 397

+46 Laps

9:44'39.836

 5 Laps 10 175 Retirement
dnf
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 373

+70 Laps

9:04'24.581

 24 Laps 8 168 Retirement
dnf United States R. Hardwick
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 372

+71 Laps

9:01'09.687

 1 Lap 7 159 Retirement
46 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 357

+86 Laps

10:01'41.000

 15 Laps 9 222  
dnf D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg United Autosports USA
 22 ORECA 07 248

+195 Laps

6:21'53.487

 109 Laps 7 246 Retirement
dnf United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 170

+273 Laps

3:53'54.936

 78 Laps 4 240 Retirement
dnf Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 160

+283 Laps

3:41'09.393

 10 Laps 3 225 Retirement
dnf United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley Chile N. Pino United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 116

+327 Laps

3:59'37.507

 44 Laps 2 245 Retirement
dnf United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 113

+330 Laps

2:50'14.815

 3 Laps 2 200 Retirement
dnf United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 14

+429 Laps

20'17.424

 99 Laps   146 Retirement
dq Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch United States M. Skeen Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 410

+33 Laps

10:00'42.431

 9:40'25.007 9 148  
View full results  

Top Comments

