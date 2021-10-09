Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / VIR Race report

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

By:

Corvette duo Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner secured the IMSA SportsCar Championship victory at Virginia, as Pfaff Motorsports Porsche's Laurens Vanthoor and Zach Robichon headed the GT Daytona class.

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

Tandy and Milner, in the #4 Corvette C8.R, had been embroiled in a fight with the sister #3 car, driven by Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia, but Garcia spilled his team's chances after clashing with the GTD-leading Turner BMW.

Taylor had snatched past pole-winner Milner at the start, finding a dry strip on a damp circuit to overcome the #4 car, but a slow pitstop during the opening phases meant that Garcia emerged from the pits a long way behind his stablemate.

Although the WeatherTech Porsche pairing of Kevin Estre and Cooper MacNeil factored in the mix for the lead following a yellow flag period, the Corvettes ultimately had a stranglehold on the race until Garcia's clash with Turner driver Bill Auberlen, handing Tandy and Milner a third consecutive win.

Taylor's getaway at the start precipitated a spell of dominance for the Corvette pair at the start of the race, extending a healthy lead over the third-placed WeatherTech Porsche duo of Kevin Estre and Cooper MacNeil.

Although the #4 car ran close to the #3, Milner pitted earlier to give Tandy the wheel, while Taylor's first stop 15 laps later was glacially slow due to a miscommunication on the rear tyres in the pitlane.

Estre was then closing Garcia down ahead of a yellow flag, brought out by Gradient Racing's Mario Farnbacher who had pitched his Acura NSX into the barrier.

When the pits opened, the leading trio pitted, and the #3 – having stopped far more recently – needed just a splash of fuel and no new tyres, allowing it to jump the #4 into the lead.

Tandy put the pressure on Garcia, while under attack from Estre, who was able to overtake the British driver to begin putting pressure on the #3 car.

Estre then slotted the Porsche into the lead at Oak Tree Bend on lap 57, but lost momentum along with Garcia so that Tandy not only found a way around his teammate, he was also able to elbow Estre onto the grass and secure the lead.

Although Estre came back at the pair, passing Garcia four laps later, he caught GTD traffic and once again lost his rhythm - going off-track and hitting the tyre wall to prompt a retreat to the pits - emerging 30s behind leader Tandy.

The Corvette pair had made their final stops and were separated by just two seconds but, with 10 minutes to go, Garcia suffered a moment of brain-fade, misjudging a lapping manoeuvre on GTD leader Auberlen, spinning the pair of them and allowing the sister car its third straight win, by 17.8s. Estre came home 38s off the lead.

Vanthoor was fourth overall, securing the GTD lead after Auberlen was knocked out of the lead by Garcia.

Auberlen was four seconds ahead of the charging Vanthoor with 10 minutes to go when he was knocked into a spin by the #3 GTLM Corvette, as Garcia appeared to clipped the curb on the inside of Turn 1 and bounced into the Turner M6, knocking it into a spin, and giving the BMW a right-rear puncture.

The disbelieving Auberlen limped to the pits and rejoined in 12th, while Vanthoor headed to victory.

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow claimed second for the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini team, ahead of Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth in the Vasser Sullivan Lexus.

On the last lap at Turn 1, Hawksworth muscled down the inside of Wright Motorsports' Patrick Long to grab third, tapping the Porsche driver aside to claim the final podium position.

Related video

Previous article

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020

