Previous / Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a "dream come true"
IMSA News

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery

BMW has announced that Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly will lead its factory programme in IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GTP class in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
1/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
2/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
3/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
4/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
5/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
6/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
7/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
8/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
9/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
10/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
11/12

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
BMW M Hybrid V8 livery
12/12

Photo by: BMW

They will be joined in the four Endurance Cup events by seven-time IndyCar race winner Colton Herta, with more drivers for the long-distance races to be announced at a later date.

De Phillippi and Yelloly will share one of the two BMW M Hybrid V8 entries, while the other works car will be piloted by Eng and Farfus. 

BMW’s two LMDh machines will carry #24 and #25, the same numbers it has been using for its GT efforts in IMSA, but they haven’t been assigned to the two driver pairings just yet.

Out of the four full-season drivers, Phillippi has the most experience in IMSA having been a mainstay of the BMW M8 GTE programme from 2018-21.

He is also a part of BMW’s sole full year entry for 2022, sharing the #25 M4 GT3 in the GTD Pro class with countryman John Edwards.

Phillippi’s stablemates Yelloly, Eng and Farfus also have prior racing experience in IMSA, with the trio most recently joining the factory team at the Daytona 24 and Sebring earlier this year.

Farfus later returned to IMSA for the Watkins Glen enduro in June, joining Phillippi and Edwards as the third driver in the crew.

Farfus and Eng also made select appearances during BMW’s sole campaign in the WEC in 2018/19 with the now-discontinued M8 GTE.

Other drivers to have tested BMW M Hybrid V8 but who were absent from the announcement include two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, current DTM points leader Sheldon van der Linde and new star signing Rene Rast. 

All three could potentially join BMW’s LMDh programme when it expands to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024.

BMW began testing the LMDh car in the US last week at Sebring after completing initial running in Europe.

The LMDh machine, which features a turbocharged V8 engine that previously ran in DTM in naturally-aspirated form, will be shown to public in the IMSA finale at Petit Le Mans on 1 October.

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery

BMW M Hybrid V8 livery

Photo by: BMW

BMW also showcased the final colour scheme for its LMDh contender at a special event in Petersen Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday night, having previously conducted all testing of the car in a camouflage livery.

Designed by BMW Group Designworks, it sports the famous colours of the BMW M division and a lighting system around the ‘kidney’ grill.

Most of the black areas that are part of the livery will remain in their native carbon fibre finish, with BMW estimating that it will allow the manufacturer to save 20-30% in weight compared to a traditional paint job.

The launch event in LA was attended by BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel, Head of BMW M Motorsport Andreas Roos, IMSA President John Doonan, and the owners of Team RLL, Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Patrick Lanigan. 

RLL has been appointed as BMW’s official works partner for its IMSA programme, continuing a partnership that began more than a decade ago.

The upcoming factory assault on WEC in 2024 will be fronted by current Audi GT squad WRT.

Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a "dream come true"
Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a “dream come true”
Audi's Sainz calls for roadbook clarity in Dakar after 2022 issues
Dakar

Audi's Sainz calls for roadbook clarity in Dakar after 2022 issues

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
DTM

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
