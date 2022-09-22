Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car Next / BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery
IMSA News

Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a “dream come true”

Alexander Sims says competing in Action Express Racing’s new Cadillac LMDh in IMSA is the chance to return to “the most enjoyable form of racing that I’ve done.”

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a “dream come true”

Sims was confirmed as Pipo Derani’s co-driver at the team for the start of IMSA’s new era, in which the premier class is rebranded GTP, and DPi cars are replaced by Le Mans Daytona hybrid cars and Le Mans Hypercars.

Sims accrued five wins in IMSA’s now defunct GT Le Mans class racing Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMWs in 2017-18, while from 2018-22 his main focus was Formula E.

However his passion for sportscar racing meant that he jumped at the opportunity to become one of Corvette Racing’s endurance ‘extras’ in 2021 and this year, and that relationship with GM has seen him land a much sought-after ride with a proven championship caliber team.

“I’m super-excited about this opportunity. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind situation since Le Mans, which ended in disappointment when things were going the right way for us with Corvette. Speaking to Laura [Wontrop Klauser, GM sportscar racing programme manager] after the race about how things went, she put us in touch with Action Express and conversations went pretty positive from the start.

“I was able to get over to Atlanta to do a test with Pipo and the team. It was a short day in the DPi car, but it was a wonderful thing to drive. Everything went well thankfully, and we were able to agree to things for next year, which is an absolute dream come true from my point of view.

“I’m joining an incredibly experienced group of people at Action Express – a group of engineers and Pipo who have had success in the past – and hopefully I can learn quickly from them and slot in and do a decent job.”

Alexander Sims, Pipo Derani, Action Express Cadillac V-LMDh

Alexander Sims, Pipo Derani, Action Express Cadillac V-LMDh

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Sims bluntly admitted Formula E had not been his forte, and that his heart lies in sportscar racing.

“I don’t think I shied away from the fact that Formula E has been an interesting time for me, but ultimately concluded that it’s not the championship that fits with me in a sporting sense,” he said. “I couldn’t get my head around it and ultimately didn’t want to be there anymore and wanted to get back to IMSA racing.

“To be in this position to basically get exactly what I wanted and be racing in the top class for the first time is genuinely a dream come true. I loved the two years that I did in IMSA – the most enjoyable form of racing that I’ve done. The rules format tends to keep you in the races if you’re struggling, if you’ve had issues there are so many times where you can get back in the race after a hiccup. And even if you’re in a strong position and you’re fast, it’s unlikely that you’re ever just going to sail away for two hours ahead of the field. There’s always going to be safety cars, there’s always going to be close racing to keep you on your toes.”

PLUS: Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

So eager was he to return to IMSA that Sims admits that driving a prototype like Cadillac’s new V-LMDh had not been his main focus, but instead he sought ways to drive anything in the series.

“The priority was to get back to racing that I enjoyed, which was racing in IMSA,” he said. “If that were in GT or prototypes, the same fulfillment in that criteria would have been there.

“When prototypes were discussed, the opportunity for a race driver is pretty exciting to run in the top class of any championship. It’s been a while since I’ve driven a prototype. I drove LMP2 in ALMS and a few WEC races quite a few years ago. The higher downforce driving is something that’s not too far away from my current situation, but obviously driving in Formula E is somewhat different.

“To get back to higher downforce, fast racing where you’re generally always going to be the leader in terms of speed of class, not having to look into your mirrors always – which is a little bit of a challenge in a GT car – is going to be nice.

“I’m going to need that focus because things come up pretty fast in these cars; they’re super quick. It’s a bit of an adjustment period in these test days we’ve got, but that’s the reason why we’ve got them and I’ll get up to speed for the first race.”

shares
comments
Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
Previous article

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
Next article

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes
IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar team management changes

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Alexander Sims More
Alexander Sims
Sims joins Cadillac for 2023 IMSA LMDh assault as drivers announced
IMSA

Sims joins Cadillac for 2023 IMSA LMDh assault as drivers announced

Sims returns to British GT with Century Motorsport
National

Sims returns to British GT with Century Motorsport

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Plus
Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Action Express Racing More
Action Express Racing
Defending IMSA title-winners Action Express replace Nunez with Pla Detroit
IMSA

Defending IMSA title-winners Action Express replace Nunez with Pla

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit
IMSA

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery
IMSA IMSA

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery

BMW has announced that Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Nick Yelloly will lead its factory programme in IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GTP class in 2023.

Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a “dream come true”
IMSA IMSA

Sims explains how Cadillac LMDh IMSA move has become a “dream come true”

Alexander Sims says competing in Action Express Racing’s new Cadillac LMDh in IMSA is the chance to return to “the most enjoyable form of racing that I’ve done.”

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car

Porsche believes it made a major development step with the new 963 LMDh and its off-the-shelf hybrid system during testing at Daytona earlier this month.

Sims joins Cadillac for 2023 IMSA LMDh assault as drivers announced
IMSA IMSA

Sims joins Cadillac for 2023 IMSA LMDh assault as drivers announced

Formula E race winner Alexander Sims has joined Cadillac for its assault on next year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship with its new V.LMDh hybrid prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.