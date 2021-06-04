Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
GT Qualifying report

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

By:
Co-author:
Tobi Ebner

BMW driver Nick Yelloly secured pole position in the Nurburgring 24 Hours for defending event winner Rowe Racing in a qualifying session affected by a large thunderstorm.

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

Weather was the deciding factor in the 20-car Top Qualifying 2 shootout at the Nordschleife, with the Eifel region being subjected to heavy rainfall.

Race control decided to start the second section about half an hour later than planned, but the track conditions were still treacherously slippery in places.

Yelloly, who claimed victory in the 24 Hours last year alongside Alexander Sims and Nicky Catsburg, powered to the top spot in the #1 Rowe BMW M6 GT3 he shares with Catsburg, John Edwards and Philipp Eng with a 10m01.619s lap.

PLUS: The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

"It wasn't easy at all, you could see in the onboard that I had to work very hard for it," said Yelloly. "Honestly, it was completely crazy. I had aquaplaning everywhere!"

That prevented a sensational pole from the #19 Konrad Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo which had lapped quickest with Axcil Jefferies at the wheel in qualifying practice 3.

Jeffries, sharing with Michele di Martino, Tim Zimmermann and Alex Fontana, had gambled by pitting for fresh wets after his outlap and thus only had one opportunity to post a time.

On fresh rubber, the Zimbabwean managed a time of 10m03.927s, but it wasn't enough to dislodge Yelloly as the Brit improved on his second lap.

Manuel Metzger, the 2016 N24 winner, was the very last driver to set a time in the #4 Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 and posted a time good enough for third, demoting Jesse Krohn's Schubert BMW to fourth and team-mate Nico Bastian in the sister #6 Mercedes to fifth.

#1 ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3: Nick Catsburg, John Edwards, Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly

#1 ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3: Nick Catsburg, John Edwards, Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Andreas Beil

GetSpeed Mercedes twins Raffaele Marciello and Moritz Kranz held sixth and seventh positions ahead of reigning World Endurance Championship GT title-winner Nicki Thiim's #11 Phoenix Audi.

Julien Andlauer's #3 Rutronik Porsche and Max Hesse in the #77 RMG BMW junior team entry completed the top 10.

The FFF Lamborghini that topped the qualifying practice 2 times on Thursday elected not to run to avoid collecting damage after factory driver Marco Mapelli progressed through Top Qualifying 1, which started in dry conditions before the rain arrived.

The race starts at 3:30pm local time on Saturday, following a one-hour warm-up scheduled for 11.30am.

shares
comments
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Previous article

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Author Heiko Stritzke

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

7h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

7h
5
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

6h
Latest news
Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
GT

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

50m
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
FE

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

10h
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

Jun 3, 2021
BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
GT

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Jun 2, 2021
McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports
GT

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports

Jun 1, 2021
Heiko Stritzke More
Heiko Stritzke
Has the safety car had its day in motorsport?
General

Has the safety car had its day in motorsport?

Sims, Yelloly, Catsburg win Nurburgring 24 to end BMW's 10-year wait
GT

Sims, Yelloly, Catsburg win Nurburgring 24 to end BMW's 10-year wait

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarts after over nine hours of rain delays
GT

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarts after over nine hours of rain delays

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Trending Today

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
GT GT

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Formula E Formula E

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
GT GT

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.