Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
GT Special feature

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration

By:

International motor racing in Baku pre-dates Formula 1's arrival in 2016 by four years, holding GT races on a different layout to that used today by F1. The second of those also featured a noteworthy subplot as a future McLaren F1 racer made what remains his one and only GT3 appearance to date

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration

Stephane Ratel declared the entry list for the 2013 World Challenge FIA GT Series finale around the streets of Baku as “the best GT sprint grid since the days of the FIA GT1 World Championship”. He was “bang on with his assessment”, wrote Autosport at the time.

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb and ex-F1 driver Ricardo Zonta counted among the high-profile names for the second GT event held on the Azerbaijani capital's streets, following a non-championship City Challenge Baku event held on a less-ambitious layout the previous year that had attracted 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve and fellow ex-F1 racer Jos Verstappen to share a Vitaphone-run BMW Z4 GT3. Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Rene Rast were among those bound for international success in the coming years.

For its 2013 one-off outing, the Boutsen Ginion Racing squad founded by Olivier Laine – brother-in-law of three-time F1 race winner Thierry Boutsen – had played its part in packing the grid with talent. One of its McLaren MP4-12C GT3s was shared between Alexander Sims and Stef Dusseldorp, the latter having combined with Fred Makowiecki to win the previous year's Baku event in a Hexis-run McLaren. The other consisted of a Belgian hotshot double act.

To partner Frederic Vervisch, the team called up new McLaren junior Stoffel Vandoorne to make his closed-cockpit debut. Aged 21, the young charger bound for F1 had just scored four wins to finish runner-up in the Formula Renault 3.5 standings to champion Kevin Magnussen.

The duo lined up 11th for the main race but were soon pinged by the stewards after Vervisch straight-lined the first of four chicanes. That earned a drivethrough, but the car had led in the opening half of the one-hour event courtesy of its unfairly-gained advantage.

Baku 2013 start

Baku 2013 start

Photo by: SRO-VIMAGES/Fabre

Further problems arose when the radio, then the power steering, failed. The alternator cable had snapped and killed power to such an extent that eventual victor Stephane Ortelli ended up pushing the McLaren down the pitlane in his Audi R8 to not lose too much time.

With Vervisch out only 11 laps into the one-hour contest, Vandoorne’s GT chance had to be savoured with the run in the preceding qualifying race. Little wonder he tells Autosport: “It wasn’t a great experience because the car failed while we were leading. A shame.”

Down on seat time, Vandoorne’s biggest takeaway remains his experience of swapping a single-seater for a race car that, owing to Balance of Performance measures, was a whopping 126bhp down on its road-going 12C counterpart.

“It was quite weird because at the time I was racing in World Series and it was my first experience in GT cars,” says Vandoorne, now a sportscar regular in LMP2 alongside his commitments with Mercedes as a Formula E driver and F1 reserve. “I just remember the whole movement of the car, you feel the car rolling a lot. The braking as well, the car was moving a lot. It was quite strange.”

Perhaps that’s why Vandoorne rates his long term prospects of returning to GTs as a “maybe”.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

Previous article

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

20h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen causes red flag

1h
3
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

44min
4
MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

3h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

21h
Latest news
Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration
GT

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration

1h
Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
GT

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

16h
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
FE

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Jun 4, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

Jun 3, 2021
BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
GT

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Jun 2, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules
Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Ocean X-Prix Plus
Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Ganassi team boss wary of “knee-jerk” changes to Extreme E format Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ganassi team boss wary of “knee-jerk” changes to Extreme E format

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen causes red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Gasly tops FP3 as Verstappen causes red flag

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha, SRT already looking at Rossi MotoGP replacements

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Catalunya MotoGP: Morbidelli pips Quartararo in FP3, Miller to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Morbidelli pips Quartararo in FP3, Miller to Q1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Latest news

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration
GT GT

Have a go hero: A future McLaren F1 racer's Baku GT frustration

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole
GT GT

Nurburgring 24: Yelloly hands Rowe rain-soaked pole

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Formula E Formula E

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.