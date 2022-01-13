Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars, SRO committed to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
GT News

MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe

By:

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has committed to a full campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe with WRT and Audi.

MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe

The 42-year-old retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season, bring to an end a 26-year career in grand prix motorcycle racing that yielded nine world titles across 125cc, 250cc and MotoGP classes and 115 total grand prix victories.

Rossi repeatedly stated last year that he would switch to GT racing at the end of his MotoGP career, having previously contested the Gulf 12 Hours in a Kessel Racing Ferrari.

Having tested for WRT in an Audi R8 in December at Valencia, Rossi has committed to a full 10-round campaign in GTWCE with the championship’s leading Audi squad.

Rossi will take part in both the Sprint Cup and the Endurance Cup, although it is currently unclear who his team-mates will be.

Commenting on his decision, Rossi described WRT as “the perfect fit I was looking for.”

“Everybody knows that I have always been a great car racing fan and that I have always been interested in racing on four wheels once my MotoGP career would come to an end,” he said.

“Now I am completely available to devote myself to a car racing program at a high level and with the right professional approach.”

Valentino Rossi, Vincent Vosse, WRT Audi

Valentino Rossi, Vincent Vosse, WRT Audi

Photo by: Ferdi Kräling Motorsport-Bild GmbH

WRT team principal Vincent Vosse added: “I am sure that a lot of fans will be as pleased as we are that Rossi is starting a new career on four wheels and that he is doing it in GT, with Team WRT and Audi.

“We all know what a great motorbike champion and sports figure Vale is, but most of all, he is a true racer and a very professional and competitive sportsman, eager to be as successful as possible in the new challenge he has decided to embrace. This is exactly why we really wanted to work with him.

“The test we made at Valencia was extremely positive for both parties, in terms of technical feedback and working approach, and we took things from there. We warmly welcome Vale in the WRT family and I am sure that we are off to a very exciting experience for both.”

