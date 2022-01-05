Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
GT News

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact

By:

Retired MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will miss this month's Gulf 12 Hours endurance race due to being a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact

Nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi was scheduled to make his now-regular Gulf 12 Hours appearance in Abu Dhabi with the Kessel Racing squad in a Ferrari 488 GT3.

A class winner and overall podium finisher at previous events, Rossi was set to share a car with close friend Alessio Salucci and half-brother and current MotoGP rider Luca Marini.

However, Kessel Racing has confirmed Rossi was identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation.

As a result, Rossi will be absent from this weekend’s Gulf 12 Hours – which is due to begin with the first practice sessions on Thursday.

Salucci and Marini will still compete, with former GP3 racer and GT regular David Fumanelli taking Rossi’s place.

A brief statement from Kessel Racing read: “Valentino Rossi will not attend the Gulf 12 Hours, scheduled on Saturday, 8 January.

“The nine-time world champion had a contact with a person positive to COVID-19 so is self-quarantined.

“Luca Marini and Alessio “Uccio” Salucci are still confirmed, and they will regularly race the Abu Dhabi endurance together with David Fumanelli on the Ferrari 488 GT3 #46.”

This year’s Gulf 12 Hours was due to act as a prologue for a wider campaign in GT racing in 2022 for Rossi, who retired from MotoGP at the end of last season.

Valentino Rossi, WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS

Valentino Rossi, WRT Audi R8 GT3 LMS

Photo by: Ferdi Kräling Motorsport-Bild GmbH

Rossi recently tested an Audi R8 for World Endurance Championship squad WRT (pictured above), though is yet to firm up his car racing plans for this year.

Over the years Rossi has tested Formula 1 machinery, contested World Rally Championship events and taken part in many one-off GT endurance races – with the Italian keen to one day compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rossi has previously had COVID-19, catching the virus in October 2020 and forcing him to miss the Aragon MotoGP double-header that year.

In 2022 Rossi’s VR46 squad will step up to MotoGP with Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi riding Ducatis, with the team confirming recently that Italian finance firm Mooney will be its title sponsor – ending a months-long debacle involving Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco.

shares
comments

Related video

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
Previous article

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Lost personal belongings dashed Petrucci’s Dakar hopes Dakar
Dakar

Lost personal belongings dashed Petrucci’s Dakar hopes

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus
MotoGP

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test
MotoGP

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga Qatar GP
MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga

Rossi has fondness for all his “special” MotoGP rivalries
MotoGP

Rossi has fondness for all his “special” MotoGP rivalries

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Plus
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Latest news

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact
GT GT

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
GT GT

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns

Van Gisbergen eyeing European return
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen eyeing European return

British GT champ Lind joins Klien, Abril in GTWCE McLaren
GT GT

British GT champ Lind joins Klien, Abril in GTWCE McLaren

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.