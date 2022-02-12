Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT News

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is aiming “for the podium” in 2022 when he makes his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe with WRT and Audi.

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White

The nine-time motorcycle grand prix world champion retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 campaign and will switch to a career in GT racing in 2022.

Last month Rossi announced he had signed with leading endurance squad WRT to race one of its factory-backed Audi R8s in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance Cups.

In an interview released by WRT, Rossi spoke of how his deal with Vincent Vosse’s squad came together and his aims for the season.

“Vincent came to me in Tavullia, I like his approach, I like to race with Audi, and this team is very competitive,” Rossi said.

“They always fight for the victory, so this is very important.

“I want to try the car because I’ve never tried the Audi, and we tried in Valencia [at a test in December] and I enjoyed very much.

“The car is very good to drive, it’s a very strong race car. Vincent said that my lap times are not so bad, so I trust him.

“This is a new adventure, it’s a new world.

“Especially we need to understand my level, my speed, because we don’t know.

“I hope to be competitive, to fight for the podium and I have to let you know during the season.”

 

Rossi is no stranger to endurance racing in GTs, having been a regular at the Gulf 12 Hours in a Kessell Ferrari, scoring class wins and overall podiums.

He missed the 2022 event in Abu Dhabi after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

Looking ahead to his debut in the GTWCE, Rossi has expressed excitement for his first proper 24-hour endurance race at the “mythological” Spa.

“Racing with cars was always in my mind,” Rossi added.

“So the time has arrived, I think that I have enough power, enough strength to try and do some other seasons with the car.

“During these years, I tried to understand where I can race where I can have fun and I have some experience with the GT3 cars and I enjoy a lot.

“The car is good, the car is fast. I like a lot the championship, I like a lot to have the sprint races and endurance races.

“I want to try one 24-hour race in Spa. I’ve never been in Spa, never. Never seen the track.

“It’s a mythological track, especially for the cars. I’m very curious to make this race also because it’s the best race for the GT car in the world.

“So, I decide for that. But see also for me, all is new, so I let you know during the season.”

shares
comments
Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
Previous article

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP future “still open” as Yamaha frustrations continue

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Jorge Martin

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe
GT

MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact
GT

Ex-MotoGP star Rossi out of Gulf 12 Hours due COVID-19 contact

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Plus
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Team WRT More
Team WRT
Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season

WRT 'widened the eyes' of its rivals with LMP2 title success
WEC

WRT 'widened the eyes' of its rivals with LMP2 title success

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT GT

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

Friday favourite: The magic of a high-commitment street track
GT GT

Friday favourite: The magic of a high-commitment street track

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season
GT GT

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.