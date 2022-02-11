Tickets Subscribe
GT News

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

DTM race winner Lucas Auer has been re-signed by Mercedes as part of its GT3 roster for 2022.

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
Gary Watkins
By:

The Austrian, who took four DTM victories with the German manufacturer in 2015-18, has been named as an Mercedes-AMG performance driver for this season.

The move follows Auer's return to the cockpit of a Mercedes in the new-look DTM last year after a season with BMW in 2020, which followed a brief return to single-seaters in Super Formula in 2019.

He raced a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the HTP Winward team, adding a further two DTM victories to his CV on the way to fifth place in the championship.

Christoph Sagemuller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, said the return of Auer to Mercedes was down to "logical consequence" of his performances in the marque's machinery last year.

Auer, who is the nephew of DTM boss and former Ferrari and McLaren Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger, is one of a 17-strong squad announced by Mercedes for 2022.

There are a further two newcomers, Canadians Mikael Grenier and Daniel Morad.

Grenier, 29, becomes a AMG Mercedes AMG junior driver after a season with HTP Winward racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the GT World Challenge Europe and America.

Morad has been signed as what AMG calls an 'expert', which means his programme will be focused on the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the Nurburgring Long-Distance Series.

Swiss Philip Ellis has been upgraded from junior status to a full performance driver for 2022.

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward

Philip Ellis, Mercedes AMG Team Winward

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

There are now 10 full performance drivers: Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella, Maro Engel, Maximilian Buhk, Jules Gounon, Maximilian Gotz, Luca Stolz, Thomas Jager, Ellis and Auer.

Grenier joins Arjun Maini, Fabian Schiller and Patrick Assenheimer in the junior ranks.

Adam Christodoulou, who until the end of 2020 was a full performance driver, continues as an expert along with Manuel Metzger and Morad.

Sagemuller said: “In 2022, we want to be successful in each of the major race series [for GT3 machinery], something that is also reflected by our driver line-up.

"Personally, I am also very pleased that not only our drivers of many years remain loyal to us, but new top-notch drivers also want to be part of the Mercedes-AMG family."

Read Also:

Mercedes will begin announcing programmes for its drivers next week when the wraps come off its DTM campaign.

Auer is expected to continue with HTP Winward, where he is set to be joined by reigning champion Gotz.

Stolz looks likely to fill Gotz's former seat at the Haupt Racing Team, with Engel taking one of the slots at GruppeM.

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
