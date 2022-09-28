Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Spa 24 Hours moved forward after F1 Belgian GP scheduling clash
GT News

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Maxime Martin will leave Aston Martin at the end of the year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

The British manufacturer has announced that it will part company with the 36-year-old Belgian after five seasons, which included GTE Pro victory at the 2020 Le Mans driving an Aston Martin Vantage GTE shared with Alex Lynn and Harry Tincknell.

Martin followed up on the announcement on Monday afternoon via his Instagram account, but did not reveal where he will be racing in 2023.

“For me it's time to move on, aiming for the start of a new and exciting chapter in my career,” he said.

“After an incredible five-year journey, it's time to say goodbye to the Aston Martin Racing family.

“With AMR I achieved one of the greatest results of my entire career: winning the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours was simply incredible, and I will never forget the sweet taste of that wonderful victory.”

AMR head of partner racing Huw Tasker thanked Martin for “the huge contribution he has made to the Vantage programme”, pointing out that he played an “integral part” in the development of the second-generation Vantage in both its GTE and GT3 iterations.

Martin joined Aston after a five-year stint at BMW, which included four seasons in the DTM and victory at the Spa 24 Hours in 2016.

Maxime Martin won the 2020 GTE Pro class at the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside Harry Tincknell and Alex Lynn

Maxime Martin won the 2020 GTE Pro class at the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside Harry Tincknell and Alex Lynn

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

He contested the 2018-19 and 2019-20 World Endurance Championship seasons in GTE Pro with the Prodrive-run AMR team, finishing runner-up in the points in the second of those campaigns together with full-season partner Lynn.

He raced sporadically with Aston in 2021 after the marque withdrew from GTE Pro and this year his main programme is racing a Vantage GT3 in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in GT Daytona with the Heart of Racing customer team.

The campaign has yielded a pair of class victories at Watkins Glen and Mosport ahead of this weekend’s Petit Le Mans seasonal finale at Road Atlanta.

Roman De Angelis, his team-mate in six of the nine races so far, leads the GTD points going into the 10-hour race.

Martin also raced in this year's eTouring Car World Cup with with the Romeo Ferrari Alfa Romeo team.

He is part of a six-driver factory roster at AMR this year together with Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen, Ross Gunn, Charlie Eastwood and Jonny Adam.

De Angelis and Tom Canning are also contracted to AMR as junior drivers.

shares
comments
Spa 24 Hours moved forward after F1 Belgian GP scheduling clash
Previous article

Spa 24 Hours moved forward after F1 Belgian GP scheduling clash
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
WEC

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
IMSA

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Maxime Martin More
Maxime Martin
Aston Martin could enter DTM in 2021 having started talks with Racing One
DTM

Aston Martin could enter DTM in 2021 having started talks with Racing One

Alex Lynn drops out of Aston Martin factory roster
WEC

Alex Lynn drops out of Aston Martin factory roster

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again Plus
WEC

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role
Formula 1

F2 champion Drugovich in frame for Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Vettel still trying to help with 2023 F1 car

Latest news

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin
GT GT

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Maxime Martin will leave Aston Martin at the end of the year.

Spa 24 Hours moved forward after F1 Belgian GP scheduling clash
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours moved forward after F1 Belgian GP scheduling clash

The Spa 24 Hours has been moved forward four weeks as a result of Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix taking the endurance race's traditional slot on the last weekend of July.

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win
GT GT

Ex-F1 race winner Barrichello targets more races after Ferrari comeback win

Ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello is targeting more endurance racing with Ferrari in the future after taking victory in his first Italian GT Championship meeting at Vallelunga last weekend.

Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi
GT GT

Vanthoor, Weerts secure GTWCE Sprint title for WRT Audi

Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor gave Team WRT and Audi a perfect parting gift by delivering a third successive GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title on the final weekend of the year in Valencia.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.