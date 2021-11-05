Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
GT News

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO

By:

GT boss Stephane Ratel is joining forces with Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest to run the Asian Le Mans Series.

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO

Ratel's eponymous organisation will work with the Asian arm of the ACO-owned Le Mans Endurance Management organisation to run the ALMS from the end of next year as part of a wide-reaching agreement.

The ALMS and the Stephane Ratel Organisation's GT World Challenge Asia will combine in the same as the GTWC Europe Endurance Sprint and Endurance Cups.

There will be a joint classification for the GT class across the two championships from 2023. The winning team of the joint classification will receive an automatic entry for Le Mans in 2024.

As part of the link-up, an automatic entry for the 24 Hours will also be awarded to an overall class winner from the GTWCE Europe.

It has yet to be decided from which class this will be, but it will either Pro-Am or the new Gold Cup category for one bronze, one silver and one gold-rated driver due for introduction next year. This is because there will be no professional GT category at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship from 2024 when GT3 rules are adopted in place of GTE.

Ratel explained that the joint vision for the ALMS is to initially have two races in the Middle East and two in the Far East.

The ALMS ran exclusively in the Middle East last year as result of the COVID pandemic, with four races over two weekends in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ratel said: "We have developed quite a powerful pan-Asian series and the ACO has developed these races in the Middle East, bringing in quite a few European teams and drivers.

"Our success has been with Asian teams and Asian drivers, so the combination should work if we can get some of the European competitors who are now coming to the Middle East to push east and some of the Asians to push west.

"In Europe we have five endurance and five sprint races, so going forward the plan is to have the same thing in Asia. The idea is to have the sprint races under the name GTWCA and five ALMS races under the endurance format."

Lequien, Fillon and Ratel pose following the announcement

Lequien, Fillon and Ratel pose following the announcement

Photo by: ACO

The 2022 ALMS will go ahead next February as planned with four races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before what is being called the 2023 season kicks off most likely at the end next year.

ACO president Pierre Fillon insisted that is "too early to have more details" of the plans for the new-look series.

"This is just a framework, but we will have more details in a few weeks of how we will work with Stephane," he said.

He stressed the importance of the Asian series in what he called the ACO's "endurance pyramid" and a desire to continue to attract teams and drivers from the region to Le Mans.

LMEM boss Frederic Lequien, who is also CEO of the ALMS, added: “This collaboration will bring to the table some very strong specialists to organise the ALMS: Stephane has some and we have some.

"Together we believe we can build something that will be strong for years."

The GTWCA, established as the Blancpain GT Series Asia in 2017, is due to resume next year after a two-year hiatus resulting from the pandemic. The draft schedule includes six dates, starting with a provisional event at Sepang in Malaysia in May.

Ratel, who competed at Le Mans as a driver in 1993 and 94, has long-standing links with the ACO. He was one of the original partners in LMEM when it was set up to run what was originally called the Le Mans Endurance Series in 2004.

He was initially in charge of putting together the calendar, but sold his shareholding ahead of the launch of the WEC for the 2012 season.

shares
comments

Related video

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Previous article

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Bahrain II Plus
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal

Latest news

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO
GT GT

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
GT GT

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title

McLaren to give GT contract to best DDP driver in 2022 British GT
GT GT

McLaren to give GT contract to best DDP driver in 2022 British GT

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston
GT GT

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.