Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”
GT News

Bathurst 12 Hour moved to February and avoids WEC, IMSA Sebring clash

By:

The 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour has been shifted to a late February date, avoiding a clash with the 12 Hours of Sebring weekend.

Bathurst 12 Hour moved to February and avoids WEC, IMSA Sebring clash

Last month, it was revealed the Australian event would reprise its traditional status as the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge season following the cancellation of the 2021 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit with a later-than-usual date of the 20th March.

That put the Bathurst race on course to overlap with not only IMSA's Sebring fixture but also the FIA World Endurance Championship curtain-raiser on the same weekend at the Florida airport track.

However, on Wednesday it was announced that the 12 Hour has now been handed a new date of the 27th February, three weeks earlier than originally planned.

“Bathurst is the championship’s spiritual season opener, has an atmosphere like no other, and is rightly considered one of the world’s great endurance races," said IGTC boss Stephane Ratel.

“IGTC’s teams, drivers and manufacturers have undoubtedly played a role in amplifying this status, and I cannot wait to see their return to the mountain in 2022.

“Maintaining the event’s traditional early February date wasn’t an option but after consulting with teams, manufacturers and Supercars it also became apparent that an alternative weekend that month would be preferable to March when the Australian, European and American seasons begin ramping up.

"I think we’ve found a good balance between the two, which also allows us to keep an important element of what makes Bathurst special.”

The rest of the IGTC calendar was announced back in October, with the Spa 24 Hours, Indianapolis 8 Hour and Kyalami 9 Hour all returning for 2022. The date for the Kyalami race has been moved back by a week compared to the initial announcement, to the 3rd December.

Kyalami will hold the final round of the current IGTC season, which was scaled back to just three events due to ongoing travel restrictions in the Asia-Pacific region, on the 12th December.

Revised 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar
27 February - Bathurst 12 Hour (AUS)
30-31 July - Spa 24 Hours (B)
9 October - Indianapolis 8 Hour (US)
3 December - Kyalami 9 Hour (ZA)

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”
Previous article

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in IMSA title-deciding lunge Road Atlanta
IMSA

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in IMSA title-deciding lunge

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta Road Atlanta
IMSA

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour moved to February and avoids WEC, IMSA Sebring clash
GT GT

Bathurst 12 Hour moved to February and avoids WEC, IMSA Sebring clash

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO
GT GT

SRO to jointly run Asian Le Mans Series with ACO

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title
GT GT

Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals: Basz and Michelotto secure title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.