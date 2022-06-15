Tickets Subscribe
GT News

Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche

United Arab Emirates Porsche entrant GPX is re-forming the 2019 Spa 24 Hours-winning line-up of Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen and Richard Lietz for this year’s Belgian enduro.

Gary Watkins
By:
Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche

The Porsche factory drivers will reunite for the Spa classic on 30-31 July aboard a Porsche 911 GT3-R run by ART Grand Prix as part of GPX’s assault on this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Estre, Christensen and Lietz, who all race for Porsche in the World Endurance Championship, came together for Spa in 2019 when GPX decided to switch its regular Silver Cup entry in the Blancpain GT Series (now known as the GT World Challenge Europe) to the Pro class of the double-points round.

The victory for the Porsche trio came in the team’s maiden entry in the top class and only its fourth start in the championship.

GPX managing director Pierre-Brice Mena said that bringing the three Porsche drivers back together “reminds us of some good memories”.

“We’ve got the ambition and the will to go for the win as always, but we have to remain humble when faced with all the traps of this race and the quality of our rivals,” he added.

Estre explained that he loved racing with GPX, which he describe as “group of real motorsport enthusiasts”.

“We arrived a bit like three gate crashers at Spa who turned out to be just what the party needed!” he said

Christensen added: “I think it’s a good thing to keep drivers together who get on well from a human point of view. I think it can give us an advantage over our rivals.”

Estre, Christensen and Lietz subsequently raced a GPX Porsche in the Kyalami 9 Hours round of the IGTC in 2019.

GPX switched technical partners from Monlau Competicion to ART for 2021 and finished second in the GT class of the Asian Le Mans Series ahead of an assault on the GTWCE Endurance Cup.

The campaign yielded a victory at the Paul Ricard 1000Km six-hour fixture in May for full-season drivers Earl Bamber, Matt Campbell and Matthieu Jaminet, who were all contracted by Porsche.

For this year, the team has switched the focus of its sportscar programme to the IGTC.

It skipped the delayed Bathurst 12 Hours series-opener in May as a result of the change of date and the event’s switch to a pro-am format.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
