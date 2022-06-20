Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche Next / GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan
GT News

Ex-F1 driver Nasr to make Spa 24 Hours debut in EMA Porsche

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr will make his Spa 24 Hours debut next month as part of an all-factory driver line-up in a Porsche fielded by Australian entrant EMA Motorsport.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ex-F1 driver Nasr to make Spa 24 Hours debut in EMA Porsche

The former Sauber F1 racer will drive the EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R together with Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet in the Belgian enduro on 30-31 July, which is a round of both the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The trio have already won the GT Daytona Pro class of the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener in January of this year with Pfaff Motorsport.

Nasr is undertaking the IMSA GTD Pro programme with Pfaff in the long-distance IMSA rounds after signing for Porsche last year.

He was named together with Dane Cameron as a development driver for Porsche’s LMDh prototype, which will begin racing in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA next season.

His GT outings come alongside testing duties with the LMDh and a partial LMP2 WEC campaign with Team Penske, which undertook the first three rounds of the series as a lead-in to its factory assault with Porsche on the Hypercar class next year.

Spa will be EMA’s first race back in the GTWCE after a one-off in 2020 with a McLaren 720S GT3 run under the EMA Group/59Racing banner.

It is planning further endurance outings after Spa this year as it builds up to an attack on the full 2023 IGTC.

Hong Kong entrant KCMG will return to Spa with a Porsche driven by team regulars Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor and Dennis Olsen.

Tandy and Vanthoor, who won Spa together with Rowe Racing in 2020, will team up in the event for a second year in a row, while Olsen completes the line-up in place of Maxime Martin.

#2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3R: Laurens Vanthoor, Patrick Pilet, Dennis Olsen, Alexandre Imperatori

#2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3R: Laurens Vanthoor, Patrick Pilet, Dennis Olsen, Alexandre Imperatori

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

KCMG fielded a Porsche for Tandy, Olsen and Earl Bamber at last month’s Nurburgring 24 Hours, while Vanthoor was part of the squad’s line-up together with Olsen at Daytona in January.

Tandy said: “It’s really exciting to be already looking ahead to the next endurance classic, and to team up with KCMG after our taking on the N24 together last month.

“We worked well at the Nurburgring, so it feels right to continue with the team for the next big GT event.

“I’m very happy to be back in the car alongside Laurens, having won the Spa 24 Hours together two years ago, and with Dennis onboard also, we aren’t there just to make up the numbers!”

Vanthoor, a full Porsche factory driver, suggested that the team has “unfinished business” after it lost class victory on the final lap at Daytona to the Pfaff Porsche.

Olsen, who is also contracted to Porsche, added that “we have a good chance to score a big result for the team”.

The GPX Racing squad last week announced that Porsche works drivers Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen and Richard Lietz would attempt to emulate their 2019 victory at Spa with the team at this year’s race.

The United Arab Emirates entrant is taking part at Spa as part of an IGTC campaign in 2022.

The official test days for the Spa 24 Hour take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

shares
comments
Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche
Previous article

Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche
Next article

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Latest news

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan
GT GT

GT3 boss Ratel voices support for 2024 Le Mans GT bodywork plan

Ex-F1 driver Nasr to make Spa 24 Hours debut in EMA Porsche
GT GT

Ex-F1 driver Nasr to make Spa 24 Hours debut in EMA Porsche

Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche
GT GT

Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche

Vanthoor: Clash with brother in N24 "a black day in my career"
Video Inside
GT GT

Vanthoor: Clash with brother in N24 "a black day in my career"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.