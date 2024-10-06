All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC Fuji

Porsche's Christensen wants to stay in WEC, despite IMSA switch speculation

As Porsche begins finalising its factory programmes for 2025, Christensen has expressed his preference to stay in the WEC for another year

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Michael Christensen

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Michael Christensen

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche driver Michael Christensen said he would like to remain in the World Championship next year despite speculation linking him with a move to the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Porsche revealed last month that it would be making changes to its factory crews for its third season with the 963 LMDh in the Hypercar and GTP classes of WEC and IMSA respectively.

These could include potential driver swaps between the two series, similar to how Dane Cameron and Matt Campbell switched positions ahead of 2024.

There also remains a possibility of Porsche downsizing its WEC line-ups to run two drivers in each car for the six-hour races that make up half of next year’s eight-round calendar.

Amid a possible shuffle in drivers, including rumours that Christensen could be moved to IMSA, the Le Mans 24 Hours class winner has said he would prefer to remain in the WEC in 2025 for what would be his 10th straight year in the world championship.

He explained that familiarity with the WEC side of the Porsche Penske Motorsport operation, as well as having an automatic entry to Le Mans, were key reasons why staying put is more enticing to him than returning to the series where he spent a single season racing the Porsche 911 RSR in the GTLM class a decade ago.

“My preference has always been WEC, I really like that [series],” the Dane told Autosport.

“I did race in IMSA in 2014, my first year of the factory driver contract and I liked it. I really think IMSA is cool as well, but I felt more at home in WEC.

Christensen raced in IMSA during the 2014 season

Christensen raced in IMSA during the 2014 season

Photo by: Richard Dole

“The way the championship is built up, it is [based] in Europe, the race tracks, the team and the way pitstops are done, all these things are more familiar [to me].

“On top of it, and probably the most important [thing] is that you have the security to do Le Mans. You are working with the [same] team in Le Mans that you are racing with [in all other] all races as well. So, of course, that’s why I prefer to do WEC.

“Speaking about next year, there has been no communication really between us, or me at least and Porsche. So far they have not communicated anything.

“The only thing I know is the rumours which are around the paddock, but whether that is true or not, no idea.”

Christensen and his team-mates in the #5 Porsche, Campbell and Frederic Makowiecki, currently sit fifth in the drivers’ standings heading to the Bahrain finale in November.

The championship is led by the sister Porsche crewed by Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lotterer, with the trio holding a 35-point lead with only 39 up for grabs in the bonus-points decider.

Porsche is yet to announce when it would be invoking first of the five evo jokers allowed to it under the original five-year rule cycle of the 963 LMDh.

A planned upgrade of its hybrid engine, which centred on a switch to a 90° crankshaft from a 180°, was abandoned after it was able to get through this year’s Le Mans without any major reliability issues.

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frederic Makowiecki

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The German manufacturer heads the standings in both the WEC and IMSA, as their respective seasons draw to a close in November and October respectively.

Christensen said there are still some areas where Porsche can improve the 963, highlighting a straightline speed deficit at Circuit de la Sarthe that contributed to it finishing outside the podium in the WEC’s centrepiece event this year.

“There are always things to update, there are always things to improve and we also saw that early in the project and still have some things which are not solved and which can't be solved with set-up,” he explained.

“So for sure we have some things that I believe we should focus on to try to improve. Whether this is possible or not in terms of regulations, I have no idea. This is the management who knows that.

“But for sure we have things to improve and this you can say wish more for, Le Mans top speed for example.

“I can't tell why we are not good enough there, but we lack a lot [of stop speed].

“And when you look at the data from Le Mans, of course it's just one race but it's the biggest race and with a lot of points, so that and some [other] mechanical stuff for detail.

“A few things we should be focused on. I'm not sure if it is possible to change. There is always something to improve.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lapierre to become Alpine sporting director in WEC after retirement

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
ADAC unveils full 2025 DTM calendar

ADAC unveils full 2025 DTM calendar

DTM
Red Bull Ring
ADAC unveils full 2025 DTM calendar
Ekstrom joins Ford’s Dakar team for 2025 after Audi exit

Ekstrom joins Ford’s Dakar team for 2025 after Audi exit

Dakar
Ekstrom joins Ford’s Dakar team for 2025 after Audi exit
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Michael Christensen
More from
Michael Christensen
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Plus
Plus
General
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
Porsche drivers claim rivals were sandbagging before Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche drivers claim rivals were sandbagging before Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Porsche drivers claim rivals were sandbagging before Le Mans 24 Hours
Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider

Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider

WEC
Bahrain
Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider
Porsche Team
More from
Porsche Team
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

WEC
Fuji
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche
Porsche concedes second WEC customer team unlikely in 2025

Porsche concedes second WEC customer team unlikely in 2025

WEC
COTA
Porsche concedes second WEC customer team unlikely in 2025
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Plus
Plus
Formula E
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Latest news

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

INDY IndyCar
Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

INDY IndyCar
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

INDY IndyCar
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Plus
Plus
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf

How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf

Plus
Plus
WEC
Fuji
By Gary Watkins
How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Plus
Plus
WEC
COTA
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Plus
Plus
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe