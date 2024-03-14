All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: Saudi Arabian GP review

No offence to the talented people at Red Bull, but another Max Verstappen victory wasn’t the biggest talking point from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
WEB 14 mar

Instead, it was the efforts of a driver who was 10 years old when Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut. These are two of the main focuses of this week’s edition of Autosport magazine, out today (14 March).

Ollie Bearman thought he was going to be kick-starting his F2 title campaign in Jeddah after qualifying on pole, but ended up being thrust into a Ferrari F1 seat thanks to Carlos Sainz falling ill. He therefore beat Lewis Hamilton (who was in F1 before Bearman was two years old!) to becoming a Ferrari GP driver.

Few debuts could have been more challenging than driving for F1’s most famous team at one of the fastest and trickiest venues, with virtually no preparation time, but the 18-year-old Briton impressed hugely on his way to seventh, ahead of Lando Norris and Hamilton.

Bearman was twice a finalist in the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award and showed pace on each occasion.

The winners of those contests, Zak O’Sullivan and Luke Browning, are also on the F1 package on the F2 and F3 grids respectively, so there’s a lot of rising British talent waiting to break into GP racing. His progress, and that of Verstappen in beating team-mate Sergio Perez, are described by Alex Kalinauckas.

Away from F1, Josef Newgarden showed that he will again be a force in IndyCar this season with an impressive victory in St Petersburg, where Joey Barnes was watching, while Marcus Simmons talks to British Touring Car Championship boss Alan Gow about the series’ smaller 2024 grid. And from Qatar, Rachit Thukral details the start of the 2024 MotoGP season as Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his title defence and Marc Marquez made his Ducati debut.

From another era, Bruce McLaren’s daughter Amanda tells Steve Hindle about how the family recovered from the tragedy of his fatal 1970 accident and has now become instrumental in preserving the company’s heritage.

On the UK motorsport scene, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2024, and Stephen Lickorish, Stefan Mackley, Marcus Pye and Kevin Turner pick out some anticipated highlights.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
Why the BTCC isn't concerned by its smaller 2024 grid

Why the BTCC isn't concerned by its smaller 2024 grid

BTCC
Why the BTCC isn't concerned by its smaller 2024 grid Why the BTCC isn't concerned by its smaller 2024 grid
Hard stays in BTCC after all in surprise U-turn

Hard stays in BTCC after all in surprise U-turn

BTCC
Hard stays in BTCC after all in surprise U-turn Hard stays in BTCC after all in surprise U-turn
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Latest news

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1 Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Plus
Plus
General
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General
By Stephen Lickorish
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jonathan Noble
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe