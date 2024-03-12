All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Uncredited

1. Stake F1 Team Simulator Engineer - Hinwil

The Stake F1 Team is recruiting a Simulator Engineer.

In this role you will be responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of driver-in-loop simulators, as well as manage and develop simulator peripheral systems.

You will have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineer, Mechatronics Engineering or Computer Science. You will also have a minimum of five years’ experience in simulation.

2. Saintéloc Racing - Junior Race/Performance Engineers - Saint-Étienne

Saintéloc Racing is expanding its singles-eater programs in FRECA, EUROCUP3 and Spanish F4 and is looking for Junior Race and Performance Engineers.

In these positions you will be involved in aspects such as car performance, simulator, IT and radio systems set up as well as having a trackside presence.

The positions are open to interns and to those starting their career in motorsport.

3. JOTA - Stores Person/Spare Parts Specialist - Royal Tunbridge Wells

JOTA is looking to grow in the LMDh class of the World Endurance Championship and therefore is looking for a Stores Person/Spare Parts Specialist to join its team.

This role will require you to be responsible for ordering spare parts supporting the teams Porsche 963 LMDh cars and sourcing and ordering materials required by the WEC LMDh race program.

Ideally you will have experience within a main dealer service desk or parts support role.

4. Radical - Senior Design Engineer - Cambridge

Radical Motorsport is one of the world’s most prolific sports car manufacturers and they are looking for a Senior Design Engineer.

This role would give you the opportunity to design the next generation of sports car where you will see your designs through from concept, to track testing and production.

Successful candidates will have trackable work experience as a design engineer in a relevant environment.

5. Drift Limits - Motorsports & Automotive Technician Mechanic - England

Drift Limits provide motorsport experiences in Hemel Hempstead, and they are looking to recruit a Motorsport and Automotive Technician.

As the Technician you would be maintaining, servicing and repairing an array of race cars and supercars, from Historic F1 cars to current GT3 cars.

This role is full-time with flexible working hours, however Saturdays are a must.

Previous article How Jamie Chadwick is aiming to make a difference in 2024

