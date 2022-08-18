Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Rivals, Motorsport Games' Official Game of the 2022 Season, to launch on October 14 for Nintendo Switch
General News

Magazine: F1 half-term report, Brabham celebration

Our new half-term Formula 1 report of the season so far leads this week’s Autosport magazine (18 August), which also celebrates Brabham.

Magazine: F1 half-term report, Brabham celebration

We’ve had an interesting, entertaining and sometimes frustrating F1 season in 2022. And the summer break provides a perfect time to take stock of who’s getting the job done, who isn’t and what we should all be looking out for when racing resumes at the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Matt Kew has turned headmaster and graded all 20 F1 drivers on their performances so far. Yes, they are all special drivers, but some have definitely looked more special than others and it will be interesting to see how our mid-season assessment compares to yours or, indeed, our final rankings come the end of the year…

Alex Kalinauckas is your guide to the 10 storylines for the second half of the campaign and beyond. Ferrari’s strategic struggles are among them. The team reckons there’s been more discussion about its calls outside of the team than within, which is concerning and will doubtless be music to Red Bull’s ears.

This week also marks 30 years since Brabham made its last world championship F1 start. We thought that was a good excuse to look back at what made the team so special.

Damien Smith delves under the skin of the BT19 in which Jack Brabham scored his third F1 crown, while Kevin Turner selects the top 10 Brabham drivers. Plus, we hear from David Brabham about how he has brought the famous name back to the track – and find out what comes next.

Jack Brabham, Brabham BT19

Jack Brabham, Brabham BT19

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jake Boxall-Legge was in Seoul to see Stoffel Vandoorne and Mercedes secure the Formula E title. As well as reporting on the double-header, he takes a look at how far the all-electric series has come in its first 100 races.

The British Touring Car Championship fight is just as close and Marcus Simmons reports from Snetterton, where BMW’s Colin Turkington dominated to put himself in a strong position for a fifth title with just three meetings to go.

It was another bumper weekend for national motorsport. The hard-fought TOCA support races at Snetterton lead our 12-page UK reports section that also covers the main action from Brands Hatch, Silverstone, Mondello Park, Donington Park, Anglesey, Oulton Park, Shelsley Walsh and the Grampian Rally.

This week, our British Racing Drivers’ Club guest columnist is FIA F3 driver Jonny Edgar, who opens up about his battle with Crohn’s disease, while veteran Dutch racer Peter Kox picks out his favourite circuit.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

