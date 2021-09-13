Tickets Subscribe
Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series

By:

World Championship-winning endurance teams! Some of the world’s best sim racing names take on premier endurance racing.

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series

Silverstone, UK – September 7, 2021.  The entry list for the newly launched Le Mans Virtual Series, the global, elite endurance Esports series, has today been revealed and it features some of the world’s best-known motorsport and sim racing names. The full season list of teams can be found HERE, with all driver names – including top stars from many different disciplines around the world – due to be released on Tuesday, 14th September.

For the season finale, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on 15-16 January, an additional 20 cars are expected to join the event with prestige team and star driver names coming from all over the world to add to the excitement.

Among the 38-strong entries – split between two categories of the car (LMP2 – 21 cars; LMGTE – 17) – there are championship and Le Mans-winning worldwide brands such as Alpine, Ferrari, Porsche, and BMW, all with multiple entries. Race and/or championship title winners from the WEC and European Le Mans Series (past and present) include Rebellion Racing, JOTA, Panis Racing, Team Project 1, and Team WRT, while some of endurance racing’s most dedicated teams such as GR Racing, Proton Competition, D’Station Racing, and ARC Bratislava are also featured on the list.

The real-world racers are joined by a large number of highly successful and world-famous teams from sim racing competitions. Yas Heat, Mahle Racing Team, Race Clutch Alpine, Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports team, Floyd ByKolles-Burst, Williams Esports, Team Redline, Red Bull Racing Esports, and Jenson Button’s Rocket Simsport team all have one or more entries in the prototype category, and all entries will compete with an ORECA 07 LMP2.  Among these is the successful 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual-winning partnership, Williams Rebellion Esports, back to defend their title.

In LMGTE, which offers a choice of Aston Martin Vantage GTE, BMW M8 GTE, Corvette C8.R, Ferrari 488 GTE, and Porsche 911 RSR GTE cars to entrants, leading marques such as Ferrari, Porsche and BMW will be represented by their own official Esports teams together with Red Bull Racing Esports, BMW Team Redline, TESLA R8G Esports, and GR Wolves Racing – a link between the WEC GTE team and British Premier League football team Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Twelve different nations are represented on the entry list from Europe, the Middle and the Far East. 

Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) -- a leading racing game developer, publisher, and eSports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) -- the creators and organisers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).  It will take place over five rounds with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual as its grand finale. This twice-around-the-clock event will be a live, televised event within the 2022 Autosport International motorsport show in Birmingham, UK on January 15/16.

The calendar of events features some of the world’s most famous racetracks – Monza, Spa, Nurburgring, Sebring, and Le Mans – which will challenge all the drivers, international FIA-licensed and sim racers alike, and thrill the millions of Esports enthusiasts worldwide. 

For further media, information contact Fiona Miller, Miller Media & Communications, on +44 7770 371332 or miller.media10@btinternet.com

www.lemansvirtual.com

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite Esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing’ top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with leading Esports protagonists to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place live and televised at the Autosport Show International at the Birmingham NEC (UK). Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO)- the creator and organiser of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

  • Round 1: 4 Hours of Monza, Italy - 25 September, 2021 - Online only
  • Round 2: 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium - 16 October, 2021 - Online only
  • Round 3: 8 Hours of Nürburgring, Germany - 13 November, 2021 - Online only
  • Round 4: 6 Hours of Sebring, USA - 18 December, 2021 - Online only
  • Round 5: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual - 15-16 January, 2022 - ASI, Birmingham, UK

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting Esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning Esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

