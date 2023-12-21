Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #16 Brendon Hartley

This was another strong year for Brendon Hartley. He was up there among the fastest of the Toyota drivers – it was nip and tuck between him and Kamui Kobayashi for that honour in the WEC – in a year when he became a four-time world title winner.

He was probably at his best at Le Mans: his charge after lunch on Sunday aboard the #8 GR010 HYBRID gave his Japanese employer more than a sniff of a sixth straight Le Mans victory. The only blot on his copybook was his qualifying off exiting the pits at Spa, though a ban on tyre warmers and single-digit temperatures were mitigating factors.