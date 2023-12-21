Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #16 Brendon Hartley
1st in FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar), 2nd in Le Mans 24 Hours and 2nd in Daytona 24 Hours
This was another strong year for Brendon Hartley. He was up there among the fastest of the Toyota drivers – it was nip and tuck between him and Kamui Kobayashi for that honour in the WEC – in a year when he became a four-time world title winner.
He was probably at his best at Le Mans: his charge after lunch on Sunday aboard the #8 GR010 HYBRID gave his Japanese employer more than a sniff of a sixth straight Le Mans victory. The only blot on his copybook was his qualifying off exiting the pits at Spa, though a ban on tyre warmers and single-digit temperatures were mitigating factors.
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
Hartley scored his fourth world title with a top notch year
