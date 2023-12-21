Subscribe
Magazine: 140-page Christmas double issue

Our Top 50 drivers of the year ranking leads this week’s 140-page Christmas double issue of Autosport magazine, out today (21 December).

We’re not going to pretend it was difficult to decide on our number one slot in this year’s Top 50. But behind the obvious there was the usual mix of debate, frustration and moving people around until the final deadline meant the conversations had to stop.

As ever, this year’s Top 50 aims to cover a wide variety of championships, from single-seater, sportscar and tin-top racing, as well as the pinnacle of world rallying. We’re sure you’ll disagree with something on the list but be sure to take a look at our explainer to see how we got to the final selection.

There’s plenty more in this Christmas double issue, including the story of Ducati’s MotoGP domination, a review of many major series in our World of sport special, the best pictures of the season and the return of our Christmas quiz, which this year has some prizes.

Gary Watkins also completes our Le Mans 100 celebration with a look at some of the stranger machines that have contested the 24 Hours, while Marcus Simmons says farewell to Dallara’s outgoing F2 machine by picking out its best drivers – and talking to the team bosses who worked with them.

Our bumper, 22-page National section has all the usual latest news, plus Marcus Pye’s highlights of the year, and our picks for the top 10 club drivers and top 10 club-racing rivalries of 2023.

Rally legend Juha Kankkunen also picks out his favourite car from his career.

We hope this 140-page issue gives you something to enjoy over a glass or three of your chosen tipple during the festive period. We’ll be back on 4 January, before the Dakar Rally, Autosport show, Monte Carlo Rally and Daytona 24 Hours kick off the 2024 motorsport season.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans and the World Rallying Championship, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

