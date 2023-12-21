Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #15 Carlos Sainz

7th in Formula 1 World Championship

Alex Kalinauckas
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom15

Carlos Sainz made the difference for Ferrari on its best chance to win all year in Singapore. His driving style – following front-end understeer naturally through a corner – was a boon for tyre preservation late in the lap there, and for Monza’s traction demands, where he was also brilliant. Without his nous in handing Lando Norris DRS late in Singapore, a Mercedes driver surely would have been victorious. 

PLUS: The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

He has a 0.062s average qualifying deficit to team-mate Charles Leclerc, arguably F1’s best one-lap specialist, which is impressive.

Sainz was consistent and calm early in 2023, but the floor update from the Japanese GP too often led to a marked reversal in their race pace.

Carlos Sainz
