Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #15 Carlos Sainz
7th in Formula 1 World Championship
Carlos Sainz made the difference for Ferrari on its best chance to win all year in Singapore. His driving style – following front-end understeer naturally through a corner – was a boon for tyre preservation late in the lap there, and for Monza’s traction demands, where he was also brilliant. Without his nous in handing Lando Norris DRS late in Singapore, a Mercedes driver surely would have been victorious.
He has a 0.062s average qualifying deficit to team-mate Charles Leclerc, arguably F1’s best one-lap specialist, which is impressive.
Sainz was consistent and calm early in 2023, but the floor update from the Japanese GP too often led to a marked reversal in their race pace.
