Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Zak O’Sullivan claims Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Next / Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh
General News

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris top the list of winners at Autosport Awards celebrating talents from across motorsport as well as innovators and industry shapers.

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest
By:

Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen and Lando Norris swept the top honours at the 36th Autosport Awards in London Sunday night, as the gala dinner celebrated achievements from the dramatic 2021 racing season. Over 700 guests attended the prestigious blue riband event, making a welcome return after Covid forced the 2020 edition to be held virtually.

Verstappen was voted International Racing Driver of the Year by Autosport readers with Norris sweeping the British Competition Driver accolade.

A view of the event in full swing from the balcony.

A view of the event in full swing from the balcony.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Norris is a former winner, along with Mercedes F1 star George Russell, of the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, which is fiercely contested every year in an arduous test session at Silverstone. Sunday night, Zak O’Sullivan joined those two current stars on the roll call of honour in this prestigious Award, alongside legendary former winners such as David Coulthard and Jenson Button. O’Sullivan wins £200,000 towards his 2022 racing budget and a test in an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 car.

The Awards were held at their traditional location of Grosvenor House Hotel, entertaining some of the most renowned personalities in motorsport.

Red Bull RB-16B F1 car on display outside the venue as guests begin to arrive.

Red Bull RB-16B F1 car on display outside the venue as guests begin to arrive.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The awards and winners were as follows:

  • British Competition Driver of the Year – Lando Norris
  • International Racing Driver of the Year – Max Verstappen
  • Rookie of the Year – Oscar Piastri
  • Racing Car of the Year – Red Bull Racing RB16B
  • Rally Driver of the Year – Sebastien Ogier
  • Rally Car of the Year – Toyota Yaris WRC
  • National Racing Driver of the Year – Ash Sutton
  • Aston Martin Autosport BDRC Award – Zak O’Sullivan
  • Esports Driver of the Year – Frederik Rasmussen
  • Esports Team of the Year – Coanda Simsport

The Pioneering and Innovation Award this year went to Alejandro Agag for his decade of work launching and growing electric motorsport. Agag founded Extreme E and Formula E, which is now in its eighth season and has achieved FIA World Championship status. Both championships promote electric vehicles and drive technological development in batteries and electric motors. Extreme E highlights the realities of climate change, racing in remote places at risk from global warming.

New for this year’s Autosport Awards, was the Autosport Gold Medal, presented for a lifetime of service to motorsport and a lasting legacy. The inaugural award was presented to outgoing FIA President Jean Todt for his service across three significant chapters in motorsport history; success in rallying and at Le Mans 24 Hours with Peugeot, Formula 1 world championship dominance in the 2000s with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher, and more recently 12 years as FIA President, driving a transformative agenda in motorsport governance and road safety.

Stefano Domenicali presents Jean Todt with his award on stage.

Stefano Domenicali presents Jean Todt with his award on stage.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The 2021 Autosport Awards will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 on Wednesday, 9 February at 7:30pm.

The 2022 Autosport Awards will take place on Sunday 4 December.

Max Verstappen, 2021 Formula One World Champion said: “A big thanks to all the fans for voting me as International Racing Driver of the Year. It was a very intense year, but the support I got throughout the year was amazing. I’d also like to thank Red Bull Racing and Honda for providing me with a winning car. The ultimate goal was to win the World Championship, now we’ve achieved that it’s something incredible.”

Oliver Ciesla, CEO of Motorsport Network, the parent company of Autosport, said: “Congratulations to Max, Lando, Jean, Alejandro, and all the other winners. What an amazing night we had at the Autosport Awards. It is great to see so many of the industry’s finest come together to celebrate a strong year for the sport. It has been a tremendous effort to bring this event to life, with the continuous uncertainty given the pandemic. Thanks to everyone who made this event a reality. At Motorsport Network our vision is to be the leading independent voice of the motorsport world and this prestigious evening once again demonstrates our unique convening power across the industry.”

Oliver Ciesla, Chief Executive Officer Motorsport Network.

Oliver Ciesla, Chief Executive Officer Motorsport Network.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Zak O’Sullivan claims Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Previous article

Zak O’Sullivan claims Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Next article

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh
Load comments
More
Motorsport Network
Last chance to have your say in IndyCar Global Fan Survey
General

Last chance to have your say in IndyCar Global Fan Survey

Motorsport Network acquires Autoblog Argentina Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network acquires Autoblog Argentina

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports
Video Inside
General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports

Latest news

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh
General General

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest
General General

Autosport Awards celebrate motorsport’s finest

Zak O’Sullivan claims Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Zak O’Sullivan claims Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Jean Todt named inaugural winner of Autosport’s Gold Medal
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Jean Todt named inaugural winner of Autosport’s Gold Medal

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.