Autosport 2022 Top 50: #32 Jean-Eric Vergne

After a distinctly off-colour 2021, Vergne proved it was merely a blip and returned to championship contention in 2022.

The double Formula E champion rivalled Stoffel Vandoorne for consistency in the opening rounds and stood atop the standings at the end of the Rome weekend, but DS Techeetah struggled to find the next level and Vergne failed to find a win.

Also tasked with bringing in Peugeot’s nascent WEC Hypercar programme, Vergne’s #93 team bore the brunt of the 9X8’s teething problems with fourth at Fuji his only finish, but he took fastest lap in the Bahrain finale.