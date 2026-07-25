Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Verstappen on latest Red Bull woes: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Verstappen on latest Red Bull woes: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

Alonso explains how the impact of Aston Martin’s upgrades go further than Hungarian GP qualifying breakthrough

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alonso explains how the impact of Aston Martin’s upgrades go further than Hungarian GP qualifying breakthrough

Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungarian GP qualifying investigation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungarian GP qualifying investigation

Hamilton under investigation by stewards over impeding Piastri in Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hamilton under investigation by stewards over impeding Piastri in Hungarian GP qualifying

F1 Hungarian GP: Norris trumps Hamilton to pole by 0.012s, Verstappen spins

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Norris trumps Hamilton to pole by 0.012s, Verstappen spins

BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win

BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win

LIVE: F1 Hungarian GP updates - Norris overhauls Hamilton to pole as Verstappen spins

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian GP updates - Norris overhauls Hamilton to pole as Verstappen spins
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungarian GP qualifying investigation

The championship leader faces a trip to the stewards for improving under yellow flags at the end of Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is set to be investigated by the FIA stewards for a suspected yellow flag rule infringement in qualifying for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Antonelli took fourth on the grid at the Hungaroring as Mercedes was beaten by both McLaren's polesitter Lando Norris and the two Ferraris.

But the championship leader is at risk of starting further down after being summoned to the stewards' office for allegedly infringing F1's yellow flag rules.

On his final qualifying run, Antonelli caught yellow flags in the final corner - where Red Bull's Max Verstappen was stationary in the runoff area after a spin.

Antonelli did improve his final sector time to take fourth, though, with the stewards now investigating if the Italian had lifted enough to respect the yellow flags.

Antonelli had complained over a lack of grip as both he and team-mate George Russell were unable to keep Mercedes' 2026 pole streak intact, the Silver Arrows suffering their first grand prix qualifying defeat of the year.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Russell could only manage seventh on the grid and then ground to a halt on the in-lap with a water leak.

Elsewhere, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton faces a likely grip drop for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri in Turn 1. Hamilton had qualified second, just 0.012s behind polesitter Norris, and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamilton under investigation by stewards over impeding Piastri in Hungarian GP qualifying
Next article Alonso explains how the impact of Aston Martin’s upgrades go further than Hungarian GP qualifying breakthrough

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

F1 Hungarian GP: Norris trumps Hamilton to pole by 0.012s, Verstappen spins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Norris trumps Hamilton to pole by 0.012s, Verstappen spins

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027
More from
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Why fans don't get true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules - but it is fixable, according to Haas boss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why fans don't get true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules - but it is fixable, according to Haas boss

Why the 2026 F1 cars suit Antonelli's driving style more than Russell

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why the 2026 F1 cars suit Antonelli's driving style more than Russell

Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP
More from
Mercedes

Russell: Data shows software calibration behind recent F1 struggles, not driving style

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Russell: Data shows software calibration behind recent F1 struggles, not driving style

Mercedes identifies Russell's F1 power unit software issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Mercedes identifies Russell's F1 power unit software issue

How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Latest news

Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Verstappen on latest Red Bull woes: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Verstappen on latest Red Bull woes: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

Alonso explains how the impact of Aston Martin’s upgrades go further than Hungarian GP qualifying breakthrough

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alonso explains how the impact of Aston Martin’s upgrades go further than Hungarian GP qualifying breakthrough

Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungarian GP qualifying investigation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungarian GP qualifying investigation