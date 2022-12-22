Autosport 2022 Top 50: #30 Sebastien Buemi

The Swiss remained at the top of his game in the World Endurance Championship.

Buemi was probably at his best when it mattered most – at Le Mans. He was quickest of Toyota’s sextet over the first 16 hours. That means something because it really was nip and tuck between the two crews. It was a flat-out confrontation, even if the passes on the track were strictly choreographed from the pitwall.

There was no return to winning ways in Formula E for the former champion, however, thanks to an uncompetitive Nissan. But he did outperform his team-mate, unlike last year.