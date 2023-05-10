Attend Le Mans In Style With Five-Day Hospitality Package From Canossa Events
Enjoy luxury lodging in Paris, private flights to Le Mans, exclusive access, and more.
In June, Le Mans transforms into the most iconic motorsports venue in the world. This year, Canossa Events offers an incredible hospitality package that could be the most luxurious 24 Hours of Le Mans spectating experience ever.
Covering five days and four nights from 8-12 June, it blends fantastic meals with overnight stays in Paris, private flights and transportation to the track, access to the Le Mans Drivers Club, and so much more.
Called the Le Mans Experience by Canossa, it actually starts two days before the racing action. On 8 June, attendees will arrive in Paris for the welcome day, beginning with an exclusive dinner at Le Cinq within the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris, the host hotel for the Le Mans Experience. Instead of staying at the track or a nearby location, guests will enjoy the best of both worlds by staying in Paris at night, then boarding private flights each day to and from Le Mans.
9 June takes attendees to the famous circuit for the drivers’ parade of the centenary. The experience also includes attendance at the RM Sotheby’s auction held on the track. For those seeking a bit more time in Paris, a special itinerary for touring the city is prepared. Whichever choice is made, Friday concludes with a very special surprise dinner at one of the city's most iconic venues.
Saturday is race day, and the Le Mans Experience by Canossa takes guests to the exclusive Le Mans Drivers Club located near the pit entrance. Access is open on both levels of this special place, including the outside terrace.
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Paddock and gridwalk passes are part of the experience, and shuttle tours are available to take guests to an exclusive spectating point for one of the track’s most famous turns. Naturally, exquisite catered dishes with an open bar are part of the package, and a late return flight to Paris on Saturday allows guests to experience Le Mans racing action at night.
When everyone returns on Sunday, the Le Mans Drivers Club is also a prime location for the awards ceremony. After enjoying all the festivities at the track, a final night at the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris leads to the farewell on Monday.
The Le Mans Experience by Canossa combines a full five-day race-themed vacation into a single package, including all meals, lodging, and transportation. For more information, please visit the Le Mans Experience website at Canossa.com.
