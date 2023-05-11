Magazine: F1 Miami GP review, Peugeot's Le Mans story

That’s more like the Verstappen we expected in 2023. After Sergio Perez twice managed to hold on out front as the Dutchman came through the pack in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, the reigning double world champion proved unstoppable in the United States.

On this occasion it was a minor Verstappen error that put him back on the grid, but he more than made up for that in the race. His pace while making the hard tyres last was particularly impressive.

Jake Boxall-Legge outlines the key events of the race in our in-depth report, while Alex Kalinauckas argues that the events of Miami show just what Perez is up against this year.

F1 will be heading to Monaco at the end of the month, but Formula E got there first. In another impressive charge from ninth, Nick Cassidy catapulted himself into the points lead and Stefan Mackley was on hand for Autosport to see events unfold. It is now apparent that Porsche will need to respond to the pacesetting Jaguar powertrain.

Also needing to find a big improvement quickly is Peugeot. The French manufacturer has a chequered history at Le Mans and, in the latest of our centenary celebration pieces on the 24 Hours, Gary Watkins points out the similarities and differences between the current 9X8 programme and previous challenges with the 905 and 908.

It’s 60 years since a revolution in British tin-top racing began. To mark the start of American V8 domination, we look back to the 1963 arrival of the mighty Ford Galaxie and organise a special track test at Silverstone with Jake Hill.

Hill and the other current British Touring Car racers were out in force at Brands Hatch last weekend. Marcus Simmons was there to see a star performance from three-time champion Ash Sutton – and a controversial decision on track limits.

Our 92-page issue also includes all the events from a big weekend in national motorsport, including a brilliant win from 18th in British GT and a mixed bag of TOCA contests supporting the BTCC.

