FIA F2 News

Viscaal to stay with Trident for full F2 season

By:

Trident has announced that Bent Viscaal will contest the full FIA Formula 2 Championship for the Italian squad, having initially agreed a deal only for the Bahrain season opener.

The 21-year-old didn't score a point in his maiden F2 weekend last month, recording 13th, 12th and 17th place finishes in the three races.

However the showing proved sufficient for Viscaal, who placed 13th in the FIA F3 standings last year with MP Motorsport, to find the funding to commit to a full campaign alongside Marino Sato.

The Dutch racer showed flashes of potential in his second F3 campaign last year, highlighted by a victory at Silverstone. He also won on the road after a stirring drive from eighth on the grid at the Hungaroring, but was denied by two penalties and a late safety car.

Viscaal recorded the 11th fastest time overall in last week's three day in-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

"I'm very happy to join Trident for the rest of the season, it will be an absolute incredible challenge," he said.

"I'm looking forward to doing it with the great Trident team.

"I think we've already made a lot of progress, testing and racing in Bahrain and I'm looking forward to unlock our potential, ensure what we are capable of and in general the adventure."

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci added: "Trident Motorsport extremely pleased to announce that Bent Viscaal will compete with the team in the remaining seven rounds of the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

"At his first F2 foray in Bahrain, he quickly merged with our team, which provided him with the maximum possible support while learning the ropes in the series, and became increasingly competitive.

"I am sure that, by joining forces with such a quick and determined racer, we will do an excellent job and achieve remarkable results."

Viscaal's confirmation leaves MP Motorsport as the only team yet to officially confirm its driver line-up for the full season.

His compatriot Richard Verschoor filled the team's second seat at Bahrain and during last week's test, but is yet to secure a deal to contest the full season despite an impressive rookie showing.

PLUS: The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

The F2 championship heads to Monaco for its second round on 20-22 May.

