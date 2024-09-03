All Series
FIA F2 Monza

F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation

Newly-crowned F3 champion becomes the first driver announced on the 2025 F2 grid

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Leonardo Fornaroli, Invicta

Leonardo Fornaroli, Invicta

Photo by: Invicta Virtuosi Racing

Leonardo Fornaroli has been announced by Invicta as one of its Formula 2 drivers for 2025 following his Formula 3 title success at Monza.

The 19-year-old became the first Italian to win the F3 championship in its current guise on Sunday, pipping compatriot Gabriele Mini with a final corner pass for third on Christian Mansell.

Having taken the flag in second, Mini was subsequently disqualified for running with tyre pressures that failed to adhere to the minimum prescribed levels, with Fornaroli eventually claiming the crown by a margin of 23 points.

Fornaroli also became the first driver to top the points standings without taking a race win, after a consistent campaign that featured seven podium finishes.

The move to Invicta brings to an end a three-year relationship with Trident, with whom Fornaroli competed in the 2022 Formula Regional European series and in both of his F3 campaigns.

The Norfolk team currently fields 2023 F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto and Kush Maini and is at the top of the teams' standings in the first year for Dallara's F2 2024 chassis.

"I’m so happy to be able to celebrate winning the F3 championship with this news and I cannot wait to step up to F2 next season," said Fornaroli.

"Invicta Racing has proven itself over many years to be one of the best teams in F2, including this season.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

"I’m really excited to work with the team for the 2025 season. I want to take this opportunity to thank Trident for the past three years, they really are the best team in F3.

"To go from the best team in F3 to the best in F2 is a truly a dream come true."

While consistency has been key to Fornaroli’s success, questions will be asked in his maiden F2 season about his race-winning ability as his most recent single-seater victories came in 2021, with a single success in each of the Central European Zone F4 and Italian F4 championships.

Ahead of his debut at the start of the 2025 campaign, Fornaroli will take part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi with his new team.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Leonardo to the team for 2025,” said Invicta team principal Andy Roche.

“Winning the F3 championship is an incredible achievement for him, and I have no doubt that he’ll do a brilliant job in 2025. We’ve followed Leonardo’s single-seater career for a few years now and it’s clear that he’s an outstanding talent.”

“Following in the footsteps of Gabriel this year, we’re thrilled to have the reigning F3 champion join our team for the second year in succession.”

Bortoleto's victory from last on the grid in Sunday's F2 feature race put him 10.5 points behind championship leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) with three rounds to go.

