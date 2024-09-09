All Series
FIA F2 Baku

Mini replaces F1-bound Bearman for F2 Baku debut

Mini will make his F2 debut after missing out on the F3 title

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

Gabriele Mini will make his Formula 2 debut for Prema this weekend in Azerbaijan after Oliver Bearman was called up by the Haas Formula 1 squad to replace Kevin Magnussen, who is serving a race ban.

The Dane has been forced onto the sidelines after notching up 12 points on his FIA superlicence for a rolling 12-month period, making him the first driver since Romain Grosjean in 2012 to be sidelined for on-track conduct.

Alpine junior Mini will join Bearman's regular team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli following the conclusion of his own Formula 3 programme with Prema at Monza.

The 19-year-old was denied the title when Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) executed a last-corner pass on Christian Mansell (ART), before he was then disqualified from the feature race for running tyre pressures that were below the minimum prescribed levels on all four corners.

The Italian is expected to step up to an F2 seat next season, something that is likely to happen with Prema given both Mercedes-bound Antonelli and Bearman (with Haas) are both graduating to F1 for 2025.

Speaking of his unexpectedly early championship debut, Mini said: “[I’m] very happy to be joining Prema Racing for the FIA Formula 2 event at Baku. We had a strong season in 2024, and we have been fighting for the title until the last corner.

“Formula 2 is the main option for 2025 so it’s also very important to join early at Baku. It’s a good opportunity for me to learn with the new car and series.”

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Mini initially competed for Prema in the Italian F4 and ADAC F4 championships in 2020, before linking up with Hitech and ART as he competed in Formula Regional competitions.

He continued with Hitech for his maiden F3 season in 2023, but rejoined Prema for that year’s Macau Grand Prix, a relationship that continued into the recently ended F3 campaign.

Bearman also missed the Jeddah F2 round earlier this season when he was called up by Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz, who was suffering from appendicitis, in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

The late hour of the switch, coming after Bearman had qualified on pole for the F2 feature race, meant Prema had to withdraw his car.

“We cannot wait to see Gabriele make his FIA Formula 2 debut,” said team principal Rene Rosin.

“It’s very rewarding to see him graduate to the top junior single-seater series after making his very first steps with our team back in 2020.

“It will be a useful opportunity for both him and the team.

“On the other hand, we want to wish Ollie the best in his second Formula 1 start and we look forward to having him back for the final part of the year.”

Christian Mansell, ART Grand Prix, 2nd position,on the podium

Christian Mansell, ART Grand Prix, 2nd position,on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Elsewhere, Trident has announced that Mansell will join the team for the remainder of the season after a strong F3 campaign which saw him enter the final round with a mathematical chance of the title yielded fifth in the standings.

He will replace Roman Stanek, who despite taking victory in the Australian sprint race early in the year has struggled for form with only two further points finishes to his name since.

“I can’t wait to make my debut in the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship with Trident Motorsport,” said Australian driver Mansell.

“I’m extremely happy to have the opportunity to race with the Italian team on the Baku street circuit and in the next two events that separate us from the end of the season.

“It will be a baptism of fire to debut on a demanding track like the one in Azerbaijan, but I have to confess that I’m more excited than nervous.”

