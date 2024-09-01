All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Monza

F3 Italy: Fornaroli champion after astonishing last-gasp pass

Leonardo Fornaroli is the 2024 F3 champion as team-mate Sami Meguetounif wins the Monza feature race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Leonardo Fornaroli (ITA, Trident) celebrates after winning the championship

Leonardo Fornaroli (ITA, Trident) celebrates after winning the championship

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Leonardo Fornaroli clinched championship glory with a stunning last-lap dive on ART’s Christian Mansell at the Parabolica as Sami Meguetounif took victory in F3's Italian feature race.

Fornaroli, who finished the race second, becomes the first driver to take the F3 crown without winning a single race, finishing second twice - including in the season-ending outing - and third five times.

With Fornaroli starting from pole and Mini third, all eyes were locked on the Italian duo between whom it appeared that the ultimate battle would be fought.

As outsiders Arvid Lindblad struggled to make ground and Luke Browning lost the rear of his Hitech at Ascari early on - this incident causing a safety car intervention - the championship became a clear two-horse battle on just the fourth lap.

The duel was one that shifted momentum repeatedly with Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) taking the lead early on as both of the protagonists dropped back.

But an error following the safety car saw Fornaroli take a trip through the Ascari gravel and drop to fifth. At the same moment, Mini was passing Mansell for third.

It was this trio that the action then centred around, as Fornaroli overcame the duo before a lap 20 lock-up while defending from Mini at the Rettifilo chicane resulted in heavy flat spots that hampered him for the remaining laps.

Fornaroli left it late to snatch the title

Fornaroli left it late to snatch the title

Photo by: Sam Bloxham/Motorsport Images

Passing Fornaroli shortly after at the Roggia chicane, Mini wasted no time in overcoming Mansell to secure what should have been a championship-winning points swing by finishing second.

With the final DRS zone of the season cleared and only the Parabolica to round, it appeared set that Mini would stand atop the points table, but a hero-or-zero-style lunge from Fornaroli on Mansell at the final corner of the season changed the picture in an instant and provided a fitting climax to a thrilling campaign, clinching the title by just two points.

However, some hours after the chequered flag, Mini was disqualified from the feature race due to running with tyre pressures that failed to adhere to the minimum prescribed levels. This extends Fornaroli's winning margin to 23 points. 

Going under the radar, Meguetounif secured his second win of the season, having also topped the podium at Imola earlier this season.

F3 Italy - Feature race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 22

-

            
2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 22

+3.900

3.9

 3.900          
3
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 22

+4.500

4.5

 0.600          
4
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 22

+5.500

5.5

 1.000          
5
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 22

+6.800

6.8

 1.300          
6
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 22

+10.600

10.6

 3.800          
7
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 22

+12.800

12.8

 2.200          
8
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 22

+14.600

14.6

 1.800          
9
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 22

+15.400

15.4

 0.800          
10
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 22

+15.700

15.7

 0.300          
11
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 22

+17.000

17.0

 1.300          
12
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 22

+18.700

18.7

 1.700          
13
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 22

+21.000

21.0

 2.300          
14
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 22

+21.500

21.5

 0.500   1      
15
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 22

+22.800

22.8

 1.300          
16
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 22

+23.400

23.4

 0.600          
17
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 22

+23.500

23.5

 0.100          
18
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 22

+23.600

23.6

 0.100          
19
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 22

+26.400

26.4

 2.800          
20
S. Ramos Trident
 6 22

+26.900

26.9

 0.500          
21
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 22

+27.500

27.5

 0.600   1      
22 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 22

+1'38.100

1'38.1

 1'10.600   1      
dnf
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 21

1 lap

         Accident  
dnf
N. Strømsted Campos Racing
 10 21

1 lap

     1   Accident  
dnf
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 14

8 laps

     2   Retirement  
dnf
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 9

13 laps

     2   Retirement  
dnf
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 3

19 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 2

20 laps

         Accident  
dnf Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 2

20 laps

         Accident  
dnf
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 2

20 laps

         Accident  
View full results  

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
