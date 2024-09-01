F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto went from last to first to clinch the second F2 victory of his rookie campaign and heap pressure on points leader Isack Hadjar, who failed to score across the Monza weekend.

Having ended his qualifying session in the gravel, Bortoleto (Invicta) lined up at the back of the grid for both races but, after finishing in a dead heat for eighth on Saturday, he completed an unlikely comeback drive with relative ease on Sunday.

The Brazilian had remained on the track for a lap longer than the majority of those on the regular strategy of starting on the supersoft tyres, but was aided by a safety car moments before he stopped.

Losing less time in the pits as a result, he returned to the track in the net race lead and, showing his class in clean air, he eventually took the flag by over 8.5 seconds.

Zane Maloney (Rodin) started from pole position with title combatants Hadjar (Campos) and Paul Aron (Hitech) directly behind.

But as has been so often the case in a recent luckless spell, Aron’s race-winning hopes ended immediately as Pepe Marti (Campos) locked his brakes into the first corner and slammed into the Estonian. Although Marti continued, albeit with a 10-second penalty, Aron was left to be wheeled from the circuit in retirement.

Hadjar was forced onto the escape road in the same incident having made a poor start, but the defining moment of the race came on lap eight, when Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) was spun by Ritomo Miyata (Rodin) at the Rettifilo chicane just as the leaders were making their stops.

Zane Maloney (BRB, Rodin Motorsport) leads as Amaury Cordeel (BEL, Hitech Pulse-Eight) Dennis Hauger (NOR, MP Motorsport), Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), Isack Hadjar (FRA, Campos Racing) and Victor Martins (FRA, ART Grand Prix) tangle behind with the incident leading to a safety car Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This moment changed the complexion entirely, as Bortoleto leapt to fifth – behind only those who were running the reverse strategy – and Hadjar plumetted to 18th with a poor stop.

While the podium places went largely uncontested from therein, there was an intense battle between Prema team-mates Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman, both of whom have confirmed F1 seats for 2025.

This came to a head on lap 24 of 30 when Antonelli, having already reported his team-mate for moving under braking, made a late move on the outside into the Rettifilo chicane, forcing Bearman onto the exit kerb and gravel in a pass that caused the Briton to drop also behind Joshua Durksen (AIX).

Richard Verschoor, having stalled at the start of the formation lap, finished third, with Antonelli fourth.

Bortoleto now trails by 10.5 points having entered the round 36 points back on Hadjar.

F2 Italy - Feature race results