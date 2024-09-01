All Series
Race report
FIA F2 Monza

F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

Gabriel Bortoleto completed a last-to-first comeback to win the F2 Monza feature race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA, Invicta Racing), 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA, Invicta Racing)

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto went from last to first to clinch the second F2 victory of his rookie campaign and heap pressure on points leader Isack Hadjar, who failed to score across the Monza weekend.

Having ended his qualifying session in the gravel, Bortoleto (Invicta) lined up at the back of the grid for both races but, after finishing in a dead heat for eighth on Saturday, he completed an unlikely comeback drive with relative ease on Sunday.

The Brazilian had remained on the track for a lap longer than the majority of those on the regular strategy of starting on the supersoft tyres, but was aided by a safety car moments before he stopped.

Losing less time in the pits as a result, he returned to the track in the net race lead and, showing his class in clean air, he eventually took the flag by over 8.5 seconds.

Zane Maloney (Rodin) started from pole position with title combatants Hadjar (Campos) and Paul Aron (Hitech) directly behind.

But as has been so often the case in a recent luckless spell, Aron’s race-winning hopes ended immediately as Pepe Marti (Campos) locked his brakes into the first corner and slammed into the Estonian. Although Marti continued, albeit with a 10-second penalty, Aron was left to be wheeled from the circuit in retirement.

Hadjar was forced onto the escape road in the same incident having made a poor start, but the defining moment of the race came on lap eight, when Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) was spun by Ritomo Miyata (Rodin) at the Rettifilo chicane just as the leaders were making their stops.

Zane Maloney (BRB, Rodin Motorsport) leads as Amaury Cordeel (BEL, Hitech Pulse-Eight) Dennis Hauger (NOR, MP Motorsport), Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), Isack Hadjar (FRA, Campos Racing) and Victor Martins (FRA, ART Grand Prix) tangle behind with the incident leading to a safety car

Zane Maloney (BRB, Rodin Motorsport) leads as Amaury Cordeel (BEL, Hitech Pulse-Eight) Dennis Hauger (NOR, MP Motorsport), Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), Isack Hadjar (FRA, Campos Racing) and Victor Martins (FRA, ART Grand Prix) tangle behind with the incident leading to a safety car

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This moment changed the complexion entirely, as Bortoleto leapt to fifth – behind only those who were running the reverse strategy – and Hadjar plumetted to 18th with a poor stop.

While the podium places went largely uncontested from therein, there was an intense battle between Prema team-mates Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman, both of whom have confirmed F1 seats for 2025.

This came to a head on lap 24 of 30 when Antonelli, having already reported his team-mate for moving under braking, made a late move on the outside into the Rettifilo chicane, forcing Bearman onto the exit kerb and gravel in a pass that caused the Briton to drop also behind Joshua Durksen (AIX).

Richard Verschoor, having stalled at the start of the formation lap, finished third, with Antonelli fourth.

Bortoleto now trails by 10.5 points having entered the round 36 points back on Hadjar.

F2 Italy - Feature race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 30

-

     1      
2 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 30

+9.400

9.4

 9.400   1      
3 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 30

+11.600

11.6

 2.200   1      
4 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 30

+14.100

14.1

 2.500   1      
5
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 30

+14.500

14.5

 0.400   1      
6 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 30

+15.000

15.0

 0.500   1      
7 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 30

+15.300

15.3

 0.300   1      
8 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 30

+15.700

15.7

 0.400   1      
9 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 30

+17.000

17.0

 1.300   1      
10 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 30

+17.300

17.3

 0.300   1      
11 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 30

+17.800

17.8

 0.500   1      
12
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 30

+18.600

18.6

 0.800   1      
13 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 30

+25.400

25.4

 6.800   1      
14 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 30

+31.700

31.7

 6.300   1      
15 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 30

+46.900

46.9

 15.200   1      
16
O. Goethe MP Motorsport
 12 30

+51.600

51.6

 4.700   1      
17 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 30

+1'02.400

1'02.4

 10.800   1      
18 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 30

+1'21.600

1'21.6

 19.200   2      
19
N. Koolen PHM AIX Racing
 25 30

+1'26.700

1'26.7

 5.100   1      
dnf United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 16

14 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 7

23 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 29

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

