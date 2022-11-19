Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

F2 Abu Dhabi: Lawson scores fourth win of 2022 after crash causes red flag

Liam Lawson scored his fourth FIA Formula 2 win of 2022 in Abu Dhabi, snatching victory from Richard Verschoor in a red-flagged sprint race.

Megan White
By:
F2 Abu Dhabi: Lawson scores fourth win of 2022 after crash causes red flag

The Carlin driver swept past his Trident rival on lap 10 to take the lead before roaring into the distance, crossing the line 7.9s clear of Verschoor, who took his fourth podium of the year.

Newly crowned champion Felipe Drugovich rounded off the podium, having started seventh before a late charge saw him snatch third just two laps from the end of the race.

Poleman Verschoor held the lead from Lawson and VAR’s Amaury Cordeel off the line, while further back Theo Pourchaire clipped the rear of Jack Doohan’s Virtuosi-run car, leaving rubber marks on his nose.

Logan Sargeant lost several places in the opening corners, falling from fifth to ninth as Doohan, Felipe Drugovich, Pourchaire and Roy Nissany made up places.

The race was red-flagged midway through lap one after Enzo Fittipaldi and Jehan Daruvala collided and ended up in the wall at the exit of Turn 3.

The Prema driver lost the rear on cold tyres and collected the rear of the Charouz man, ending both their races.

After a lengthy delay, the field was reshuffled slightly for a rolling start, with the order returned to that before the red flag incident. Sargeant was returned to sixth, with Doohan, Nissany and Pourchaire behind him.

The order held off the line, with Doohan and Sargeant battling for sixth as the American successfully defended his position.

Verschoor came under pressure from Lawson soon after, with the gap down to 0.5s by lap nine.

He swept past the following tour at Turn 6, and though Verschoor attempted to regain the place three corners later, he was unable to do so.

Sargeant suffered two lock-ups in as many corners on lap 12, allowing Doohan to close in as he suffered from flat spots on his tyres.

Meanwhile, Drugovich was closing on fourth-place runner Dennis Hauger (Prema), and took his place on lap 17 up the inside down to Turn 9.

He was catching on Cordeel with three laps remaining and made it past at Turn 5 on lap 21 to take third as Cordeel locked up.

Hauger then made it past the Belgian driver the following lap and although he was forced to give the position back after running wide, a second attempt was successful to secure fourth.

Sargeant and Doohan finished in sixth and seventh, with Nissany rounding off the points finishers in eighth.

UPDATE: Correa has been handed a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Virtuosi Racing’s Marino Sato. Entering Turn 12, Sato had been slightly ahead on the racing line but, on corner entry, Correa tried to back out of an attempted overtake.

Despite braking heavily to avoid a collision, the VAR driver was judged by the stewards to have been wholly responsible for the contact. The penalty means that Correa drops from 15th to 18th, promoting Zane Maloney, Olli Caldwell and Ralph Boschung as a result.

Formula 2 Abu Dhabi sprint race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 23  
2 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 23 7.900
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 8.800
4 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 23 14.900
5 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 23 15.400
6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 23 15.900
7 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 23 16.500
8 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 23 17.300
9 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 23 17.500
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 23 17.900
11 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 23 19.200
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 23 22.000
13 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 23 24.100
14 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 27.000
15 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 23 33.100
16 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 23 33.800
17 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 23 34.000
18 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 23 36.400
19 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 23 58.700
20 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23 1'14.800
21 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 22  
22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22  
View full results

 

