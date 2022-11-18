Tickets Subscribe
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi Qualifying report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa snatches pole from Nissany in last-gasp DAMS 1-2

Ayumu Iwasa clinched a late DAMS 1-2 in the final Formula 2 qualifying session of 2022, snatching pole from team-mate Roy Nissany moments before a red flag ended running early.

Megan White
By:
F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa snatches pole from Nissany in last-gasp DAMS 1-2

The Red Bull junior had a lap time deleted just minutes before the session ended, but a last ditch attempt put him top with a 1m36.290s.

He demoted Nissany, who took a shock second place in his best qualifying result of the season, just 0.03s behind Iwasa.

Theo Pourchaire, who sits second in the standings, had looked set to take his first pole position since Monaco, but failed to improve on his last run before the red flag ended running.

It was caused by 2022 Formula 3 runner-up Zane Maloney, making his F2 debut this weekend, losing the rear of his Trident-run car and taking a spin at Turn 9.

Pourchaire will settle for third as he hopes to secure the runner-up spot in the championship this weekend at Yas Marina circuit.

The Frenchman set an early benchmark with a 1m37.145s for ART, before he was demoted by Jack Doohan (Virtuosi), almost 0.5s faster.

The first stoppage came after seven minutes, with Doohan’s team-mate Marino Sato spinning at Turn 14 and prompting a red flag.

Running resumed after a five-minute delay, with 2022 champion Felipe Drugovich moving up into second place with a 1m36.903s.

He was demoted by Pourchaire before the Prema duo of Jehan Daruvala and Dennis Hauger slotted in between the Frenchman and the Brazilian, pushing him down to fifth.

Ralph Boschung was next to enter the top five, jumping up onto the front row in his Campos-run car, before Drugovich took the top spot with a 1m36.546s.

Pourchaire then reclaimed the top spot, almost 0.2s quicker than his title rival, before Logan Sargeant took second for Carlin, having been sat in 16th.

This weekend is crucial for Sargeant’s Formula 1 hopes for 2023 as he fights to secure enough superlicence points.

The Williams junior must finish fifth in the standings to secure enough points, or sixth without scoring any penalty points.

Drugovich improved to second in the last moments of the session as Pourchaire and Sargeant failed to improve on their times, while Doohan moved up into third with a 1m36.510s.

Nissany, whose previous best in qualifying this year was sixth, then took pole briefly before Iwasa pushed him down into second as the session was ended early.

Drugovich will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Doohan and Sargeant in fifth and sixth.

Richard Verschoor will start Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race on pole for Trident, with Liam Lawson in second for Carlin.

Amaury Cordeel will line up third for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Hauger joining him on the second row.

Maloney finished the session in 19th, while Juan Manuel Correa took 18th for VAR in his first F2 qualifying since 2019.

Formula 2 Abu Dhabi qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'36.290  
2 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'36.326 0.036
3 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'36.372 0.082
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.482 0.192
5 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'36.510 0.220
6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'36.514 0.224
7 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'36.550 0.260
8 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'36.578 0.288
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'36.588 0.298
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'36.588 0.298
11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'36.619 0.329
12 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'36.630 0.340
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'36.680 0.390
14 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'36.685 0.395
15 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'36.794 0.504
16 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'37.023 0.733
17 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'37.045 0.755
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'37.084 0.794
19 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'37.100 0.810
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'37.208 0.918
21 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'37.828 1.538
22 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'59.749 23.459
View full results
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort
Previous article

Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort
Megan White More
Megan White
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season
FIA F3

Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season
FIA F2

Boschung to return to Campos for 2023 F2 season

