FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi Race report

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa beats Drugovich in finale, Sargeant set for F1

Ayumu Iwasa held off a fierce challenge from Felipe Drugovich to secure his second Formula 2 win of the season in Abu Dhabi, as Logan Sargeant secured his Formula 1 superlicence.

Megan White
By:
The Japanese DAMS driver had taken pole on Friday, beating team-mate Roy Nissany to the punch in the dying stages of the session. Iwasa led from the off and despite briefly slipping behind second-place starter and team-mate Roy Nissany, the Red Bull and Honda junior held the lead into the opening laps.

He came under little pressure in the early stages, as Nissany had to absorb an assault from the already-crowned F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who after clearing Theo Pourchaire early on eventually battled past the Israeli at Turn 9 on the seventh lap of the race.

This set up an encounter between Iwasa and Drugovich for the win, although the battle would have to wait until after the mandatory pit phase; Iwasa remained ahead of the Brazilian following their pitlane visit to collect the medium-compound tyres.

Rather than focus on Drugovich behind, Iwasa instead had to spend the middle portion of the race keeping on top of the gap to Jack Doohan, who had assumed the lead of the race after starting on the alternate strategy.

The Virtuosi driver had built a commanding lead over Marcus Armstrong as Iwasa led those who had pitted as they moved through the field, and the gap between Doohan and Iwasa remained relatively static at around 24 seconds.

Doohan finally pitted on lap 25 and looked set to use his fresh tyre advantage to cut through the pack but, as he rejoined the track, his front left tyre detached, flying back across the track and forcing several drivers to take evasive action.

This forced Doohan to drag his car back to the support pitlane, the Australian retiring and dropping to sixth in the drivers’ standings overall.

The VSC was briefly deployed for marshals to recover the rogue wheel and, once racing resumed, Drugovich looked set to jump Iwasa, but had to shed speed to meet his minimum arrival time - which gave Iwasa a reprieve.

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drugovich hit back and began to close Iwasa down again, but was unable to find a way through with DRS despite looming large in the leader's mirrors.

Another VSC punctuated the final laps, as Olli Caldwell came to a stop at the side of the road, but this time Drugovich was poised to attack Iwasa at the close of the yellow-flag period.

Drugovich then mounted his strongest assault yet on the final lap, and tried to hang his MP Motorsport-run car around the outside of Iwasa at Turn 9 - but Iwasa offered Drugovich the run-off area and held on to claim a second win of 2022.

Liam Lawson claimed the final podium position, ahead of Dennis Hauger - who had been battling with Pourchaire throughout the race before the Frenchman suffered a terminal mechanical issue, dropping him down the order and killing off ART's slim chances of beating MP to the teams' title.

Sargeant now looks set to graduate to Formula 1 with Williams next season after a fifth-place finish was enough to secure him the necessary superlicence points, taking fourth in the drivers’ standings behind Lawson.

The American spent much of the race stuck behind Nissany, with the chasing pack of Amaury Cordeel and Juri Vips closing the pair down after their stops, but Sargeant's stunning move around the outside of the F2 veteran at Turn 9 gave him the chance to breathe more easily.

Cordeel finished sixth for VAR after showing much improved form throughout the Abu Dhabi weekend, with Richard Verschoor in seventh for Trident.

The Hitech pair of Juri Vips and Armstrong finished eighth and ninth - despite Armstrong taking a penalty for track limits violations, with Nissany rounding off the points.

Formula 2 Abu Dhabi feature race results - 33 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS -  
2 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 0.8 0.800
3 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1.3 1.300
4 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 13.4 13.400
5 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 14.0 14.000
6 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15.7 15.700
7 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 18.1 18.100
8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 20.2 20.200
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 20.6 20.600
10 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 22.1 22.100
11 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 22.7 22.700
12 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 23.4 23.400
13 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 24.2 24.200
14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 27.6 27.600
15 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28.2 28.200
16 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 31.7 31.700
17 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 32.4 32.400
18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 45.1 45.100
19 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 2 laps  
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 4 laps  
  Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 8 laps  
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 33 laps  
View full results
