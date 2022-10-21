Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

Ferrari Academy driver Ollie Bearman is set to move up to FIA Formula 2 in 2023 with Prema, Autosport has learned.

Megan White
By:
Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

The Briton, who finished third in his rookie FIA Formula 3 season this year, is understood to be moving up the feeder series pyramid with the Italian outfit.

Although Bearman’s seat is yet to be officially confirmed, he is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal.

Bearman’s impressive debut F3 season saw him score one win and eight podiums, finishing behind ART’s champion Victor Martins and Zane Maloney (Trident).

Bearman, alongside Arthur Leclerc and Jak Crawford, helped secure Prema its third F3 teams’ championship in four years, having narrowly missed out to Trident in 2021.

Column: How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season

The 2021 ADAC and Italian F4 champion is a finalist for the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, having also reached the finals in 2021.

It is uncertain whether either of the team’s current F2 drivers, 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Jehan Daruvala, will continue with Prema in 2023.

Daruvala previously said it was unlikely he would continue in the series next year, having completed three campaigns at that level.

PLUS: What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

The duo currently sit fifth (Daruvala) and 11th (Hauger) respectively with one round to go in Abu Dhabi, although Daruvala is just nine points shy of third place in the standings.

Jehan Daruvala, Prema Racing

Jehan Daruvala, Prema Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Prema has already confirmed one driver for its 2023 F3 programme, with Mercedes junior Paul Aron moving up from Formula Regional European Championship.

The 18-year-old drove for the team during his maiden season of single-seaters, contesting Italian F4 in 2019, before returning for his FRECA efforts in 2021 and ’22, finishing third in the standings last season.

He is currently occupies third in the points heading into this weekend's Mugello season finale.

Aron took part in the post-season F3 test in Jerez last month for the team, alongside current Carlin F3 driver Zak O’Sullivan and fellow FRECA driver Dino Beganovic.

O’Sullivan finished 11th in the standings this season, Carlin’s best finish in the modern F3 era.

Column: How Williams junior O'Sullivan is gearing up for his Aston Martin F1 test 

Ferrari junior Beganovic, who also drives for Prema in FRECA, currently leads the standings with 255 points.

Why F2 are pioneers, not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch
Why F2 are pioneers, not lab rats, over sustainable fuel switch
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start
Formula 1

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title battle alive as Chadwick crashes out
W Series

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title battle alive as Chadwick crashes out

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Oliver Bearman
How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season
FIA F3

How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale Monza
FIA F3

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart Monza
FIA F3

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff
European Le Mans

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion
Formula 1

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion

The FIA has announced it will review the rules surrounding reduced distance races and points allocation after confusion over the awarding of full points at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season

The FIA has confirmed it will no longer rotate its Formula 1 race directors for the rest of the 2022 season following its review of the crane incident at Suzuka.

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review
Formula 1

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review

The FIA will implement changes following a review into the incidents at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix which saw a recovery vehicle enter the track in wet conditions.

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"
Formula 1

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"

Ex-Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says that any team found to have breached the 2021 cost cap should be handed a “strict and harsh” penalty that “really, really hurts”. 

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
