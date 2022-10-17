Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes junior Aron signs up with Prema in F3
FIA F3 Opinion

How Williams junior O'Sullivan is gearing up for his Aston Martin F1 test

The Williams junior driver has had a tricky rookie season in FIA Formula 3 but still has a lot to look forward to - including a maiden Formula 1 test for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

By:
How Williams junior O'Sullivan is gearing up for his Aston Martin F1 test

How to rate my first season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship is a tricky one. It’s something I haven’t really experienced before. There was a lot of learning. As a team, we struggled a bit to get on top of the car, all year. So, in that sense, there were some difficulties, but I think from my side I learned quite a bit. I was really having to maximise any opportunity with the car; I was strong at some rounds and that really helped me develop.

It was a pretty interesting experience, because all previous years I’ve been in a car capable of winning races and championships. I had a lot of success with Carlin in British F4 and in GB3.

Read Also:

With Carlin in F3 this year, we had some good weekends, Silverstone being a highlight where I think a bit of track knowledge helped me out – we had pole and finished second. In Hungary, where I was fourth, we made the right call on tyres and took an opportunity where others maybe didn’t. So, it’s been a unique year, but one that I’ve enjoyed through the highs and the lows.

In previous years, I could more or less fully focus on my driving and what I had to do, whereas this year it was working on my driving on one side but, almost even more so, trying to work with the team to improve the car. I really enjoyed that element, trying to work out the areas where we were lacking. So, although I didn’t get the results I would have wanted, I think it gave me another side of it, where I had to look elsewhere and see what we could improve on and be quite observant of what other teams were doing.

It was pretty cool driving the Dallara F3 car. It’s a really nice car to drive. I think it’s the right power-to-downforce ratio, especially in qualifying. The car’s got really good aero at high speeds, which you certainly feel. You have to set the car up differently for the race. You automatically run less downforce, so the tyre degradation is higher. That took a bit of getting used to, especially in the early races in Bahrain where you were driving on sandpaper.

Over one lap, the car is fun to drive; in the race it’s slightly different. Also, switching tyre compounds from round to round was quite tricky, trying to work out where the tyre needed to be in the right window. Some rounds, you’d be perfectly in the window and the qualifying lap would be there. Other times it wouldn’t.

Later this month, I will get to drive a Formula 1 car for winning the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award. It will be my first time and quite an awkward one: I’ll be driving the Aston Martin F1 car but I’m a Williams Academy driver. I’ve seen some of the emails between the Williams and Aston Martin comms teams, which have been quite amusing. I’m sure my neck will not stand up for the whole day, but I’m looking forward to it anyway.

Learning the vagaries of the Pirelli tyres - with compounds changing at each event - and getting them in the right window for a race stint was a key part of O'Sullivan's 2022 learning curve

Learning the vagaries of the Pirelli tyres - with compounds changing at each event - and getting them in the right window for a race stint was a key part of O'Sullivan's 2022 learning curve

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

I did a seat-fit at Aston Martin last month and did some sim stuff. They were a bit limited on what they could show me because of the Williams link. They can’t send me too much stuff to prepare in advance, so I will get given the driver manual on the morning. But I’ll be one of an elite few who have driven a turbo-hybrid F1 car, so that will be pretty cool.

I’ve been super-involved with Williams, more so than I ever predicted. I’ve been to two of the races as race support, and done a lot in the simulator. I didn’t expect to be that involved, which is really refreshing. It’s interesting because some of the issues they are facing in F1 are very similar to what I’ve been dealing with this year.

Initially, F2 was the plan for next year but something changed last-minute so now it’s F3 again

Being a part of the BRDC SuperStars programme is awesome. Having two big British names backing me in the BRDC and Williams is amazing. The BRDC is so influential with Silverstone and keeping British motorsport at its peak. Andy Meyrick is always available on the phone. He’s been through most of the steps, issues and problems you can have throughout your career. So, it’s nice to have someone to lean on if you really need it.

Also in the programme, a few of the drivers race in F3. Even some of the drivers higher up, you can often text them. I did that just before the Autosport Award tests last year, trying to get any info I could from Tom Gamble, who had won it before.

Now the season is over, I’ll be relaxing and switching off a bit. Initially, F2 was the plan for next year but something changed last-minute so now it’s F3 again.

I’ve just finished the three-day test with Prema and I really enjoyed my time. It was a new environment: many of the things are quite similar, but it’s no secret that Prema is very strong in F3. The pace was quite strong, but the focus was on getting to know all the team members - new personnel for me - and some new languages as well. So it was a bit of a learning curve.

Read Also:
O'Sullivan will have a maiden F1 test as part of his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award

O'Sullivan will have a maiden F1 test as part of his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award

Photo by: Williams

shares
comments
Mercedes junior Aron signs up with Prema in F3
Previous article

Mercedes junior Aron signs up with Prema in F3

Latest news

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti will make his 18th entry at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 after securing backing from the KULR Technology Group.

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia
General General

Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia

The Autosport International show is partnering with Sir Jackie Stewart to open a photographic art gallery, with fans voting for their favourite motorsport memories as part of a fundraising campaign for Racing Against Dementia.

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 cost cap overspend "constitutes cheating", Brown tells FIA

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA to act "at pace" and come down hard on Formula 1's cost cap rule breakers, declaring that overspending "constitutes cheating".

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Ducati’s “frustrating” MotoGP bike advantage “ridiculous”

Aleix Espargaro says the results Ducati is able to achieve in MotoGP now are “ridiculous” and “frustrating” to deal with following the Australian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.